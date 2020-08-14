Hertz CFO Jamere Jackson resigns

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. CFO Jamere Jackson has resigned from his post, the bankrupt car rental company said on Friday.

Jackson will be replaced by Chief Accounting Officer Eric Esper, effective Aug. 14, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Hertz said Jackson, who also stepped down from his post of executive vice president, would remain at the company until Sept. 11 to help the transition and would forfeit his retention bonus.

Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection in May after its business was decimated during the coronavirus pandemic.

