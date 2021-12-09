Herbert Diess stays on to steer VW into electric future

The automaker also said spending for EVs will be raised by about 50 percent.

Reuters

Diess also will take on responsibility for the company's software unit Cariad.

HAMBURG -- Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess will stay on in the role, the company said on Thursday, ending weeks of uncertainty about his future as the automaker updated a five-year plan that sees spending on electric cars rising by about a half.

VW Group's supervisory board presented its annual update to the company's five-year investment plan, outlining investments of 159 billion euros ($180 billion) and involving electrifying more of VW's sites across Europe.

Spending for EVs will be raised by about 50 percent to nearly $59 billion.

VW Group also confirmed it expected its operating margin to be at the upper end of its 6 percent to 7.5 percent target range for 2021.

Diess also will take on responsibility for the company's software unit Cariad.

Diess's future had been in doubt following clashes with VW's powerful labor unions.

"We have made important decisions and found good answers to make Volkswagen fit for the future," supervisory board Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said in a press conference following the announcements.

Diess said: "I cannot complain about a lack of responsibilities -- I continue to feel fully responsible for the company."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford adds Deere & Co. CEO John May to board; chief government affairs officer to retire
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Ford adds Deere & Co. CEO John May to board; chief government affairs officer to retire
Ford adds Deere & Co. CEO John May to board; chief government affairs officer to retire
Pete Buttigieg speaking on stage
Buttigieg rebuts Elon Musk on EV subsidies
Tesla Musk mug rtrs web.jpg
Musk blasts Biden's EV tax credit legislation
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 12-6-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive