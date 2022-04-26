Henrik Fisker's Twitter account goes missing after Musk acquisition

Electric-vehicle designer Henrik Fisker's account vanished shortly after the social media company announced it was accepting a $44 billion buyout from his rival, Tesla's Elon Musk.

The Fisker chief executive officer, whose resume includes a stint working with Tesla, said in a tweet Monday that his 86,000 followers should look for him on Instagram for future updates, without providing additional details. Shortly after that, the account returned an error message saying it no longer exists.

While Fisker didn't explicitly say his move was related to Musk's deal, it wouldn't be surprising given their fraught relationship over more than a decade.