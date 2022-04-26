Henrik Fisker's Twitter account goes missing after Musk acquisition

The Fisker CEO said in a tweet Monday that his 86,000 followers should look for him on Instagram.

Bloomberg

Electric-vehicle designer Henrik Fisker's account vanished shortly after the social media company announced it was accepting a $44 billion buyout from his rival, Tesla's Elon Musk.

The Fisker chief executive officer, whose resume includes a stint working with Tesla, said in a tweet Monday that his 86,000 followers should look for him on Instagram for future updates, without providing additional details. Shortly after that, the account returned an error message saying it no longer exists.

While Fisker didn't explicitly say his move was related to Musk's deal, it wouldn't be surprising given their fraught relationship over more than a decade.

 

Fisker, who rose to prominence after leading the design of the BMW Z8 and Aston Martin DB9, was contracted by Tesla in 2007 to help with the early design of the Model S. He left shortly thereafter to develop the Karma hybrid sports car, prompting a lawsuit from Tesla claiming he stole confidential information. Fisker ultimately won the case in arbitration.

His eponymous car company, one of a number of EV startups looking to challenge market leader Tesla, aims to put a plug-in SUV into production later this year.

The company didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

