Help wanted: An inspiring CEO

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Nissan Motor Co.'s next boss must be a charismatic, inspiring leader with convincing powers of persuasion, says the director leading the carmaker's CEO search.

"These are the qualifications," nomination committee Chairman Masakazu Toyoda said last week while announcing that Nissan planned to pick the new head by the end of October.

Hiroto Saikawa, the chief executive who just resigned after two years, was arguably little of that.

When Saikawa took office in 2017, at age 63, many saw him as a caretaker who would smoothly transition Nissan from the Carlos Ghosn era into a younger generation of leadership.

Instead, Saikawa's tenure was marked by fitful policy shifts and unprecedented scandal at the Japanese auto company. In contrast to Ghosn's highly visible industry-alpha-dog persona, Saikawa often stayed behind the scenes throughout the crises and was faulted by critics who said he failed to communicate big-picture visions for the company.

"We see issues around Mr. Saikawa," Chairman Yasushi Kimura conceded last week at a hastily called late-night press conference to announce Saikawa's departure, effective Monday, Sept. 16. "Replacing the top executive will enable the company to be a leader in the auto industry."

Removing Saikawa provides a sharp break with the Ghosn era and paves the way for a fresh start under leadership not so closely associated with the tainted former chairman.

Saikawa, now 65, was a loyal lieutenant during much of Ghosn's 19-year tenure and even was co-CEO with Ghosn during a one-year transition before becoming solo CEO in 2017.

But Saikawa then overturned many of Ghosn's signature business strategies, such as Nissan's focus on volume and market share. He also presided over a profit plunge, worsening U.S. sales and the spectacle of Ghosn being arrested, thrown in jail and indicted in Japan on several charges of financial misconduct at the company.

Big chance

On one hand, Ghosn's stunning downfall gave Saikawa the opportunity to push through a wave of corporate governance reforms. He decentralized control, made the Nissan board more independent and introduced oversight committees to improve transparency and accountability.

But on the other hand, the Ghosn scandal triggered an exodus of executive talent, tarnished Nissan's image and nearly broke its global alliance with Renault. In the end, an expanding internal probe of the scandal also contributed to Saikawa's exit by shining a spotlight on questionable deeds.

Saikawa came under increasing pressure to step down amid revelations he exercised a stock-linked compensation scheme to boost his payout by ¥47 million ($439,000). An internal audit, presented to the board last week, concluded that Saikawa's actions weren't illegal, partly because investigators were convinced he did not deliberately try to game the system. Saikawa also said he would return the excess payout to Nissan.

Amid the uproar, Kimura said Saikawa had expressed his intention to resign. Saikawa said he had floated different scenarios, such as staying on for several more months or until a successor was found. But he said that being asked to step down Monday was "a bit early."

The board disagreed and unanimously decided Saikawa should go sooner rather than later, Kimura said.

COO Yasuhiro Yamauchi, 63, will be acting chief executive while the company seeks a permanent boss. Yamauchi, a 38-year Nissan veteran who rose through the ranks of purchasing, was appointed chief competitive officer in 2016 and oversaw everything from r&d to manufacturing. He became COO this year, expanding his portfolio to global marketing and sales and other areas.

Toyoda, the search committee head, stressed charisma and leadership as top priorities in a new leader. He added knowledge of the auto industry and the Renault alliance almost as afterthoughts.

Reviving the company's flagging fortunes is another mandate, he said.

Saikawa struggled to shore up sinking operating profit. It plunged 99 percent in the fiscal first quarter alone. He did not offer a convincing way forward for rebooting flailing U.S. sales and has said little publicly about mending Nissan's strained ties with Renault, except that the alliance brings benefits that must be better leveraged. Japan's No. 2 automaker has also moved to lay off 12,500 workers and is still settling into the corporate governance reforms that Saikawa said were critical.

Speaking after his resignation, Saikawa bemoaned his unfinished business.

"We are seeing a lot of repercussions from what we did in the past," he said. "I couldn't finish everything, and I express my apologies for stepping down while things are yet to be done."

Saikawa's successor has a daunting to-do list. He or she must:

  • Reverse the parent company's profit plunge.
  • Rebuild Nissan's business in North America.
  • Tackle new cross-shareholding issues with Renault.
  • Finish cleaning up the Ghosn scandal.
Looming challenges

But will the next CEO stay the course on Saikawa's game plan or chart a new path?

In the U.S., for example, Saikawa broke with Ghosn by ordering a pivot away from Nissan's profit-draining reliance on fleet sales and incentives to shore up brand value and margins.

But that unleashed a painful tumble in U.S. sales. Monthly volume sometimes fluctuated wildly as Nissan tried to work its market levers in accordance with Saikawa's plan. In June, Nissan Group sales slid 15 percent. But in August, they shot back up 13 percent. Through August this year, sales are down 5.9 percent.

Saikawa set a U.S. sales goal of 1.4 million vehicles in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. In May, he outlined plans to restore parent company operating profit margin to 6 percent in that same fiscal year. It finished last year at just 2.7 percent.

Hitting these targets is proving easier said than done.

Restoring ties with Renault is another priority. Relations with its French partner of 20 years sank to a low when Nissan reportedly rebuffed full merger overtures from Renault. Nissan then abstained from backing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' proposed merger with Renault.

Saikawa had kicked talks on alliance reform down the road, arguing that Nissan first had to get its house in order. With Nissan's corporate governance overhauled and Saikawa's departure bringing closure to the Ghosn era, those difficult Renault decisions loom closer.

"The alliance with Renault is a big challenge for us," Saikawa said.

A change of guard could help. Insiders say Saikawa and Renault CEO Thierry Bollore never quite meshed. Acting CEO Yamauchi is said to be held in higher regard by counterparts in France.

Finally, the new CEO must mop up the residual mess of the Ghosn scandal.

A nearly yearlong audit of that situation resulted in a report to the board last week about the scope of the damage. According to the report, Nissan incurred some $327 million in damages through financial malfeasance allegedly conducted by Ghosn and Greg Kelly, a former Nissan director who is awaiting trial in Japan with Ghosn. Both Ghosn and Kelly deny the charges.

A substantial portion of those millions has been disbursed to Ghosn, the report said. Kimura said Nissan is consulting lawyers to pursue restitution.

Ghosn's U.S. lawyers at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison called Nissan's position "inconsistent, contradictory and incoherent" and said the accusations were baseless and part of an "orchestrated coup" to oust Ghosn as chairman.

The legal battle will likely erupt into more public embarrassment next spring when the Ghosn saga goes to trial.

Tough

Yet, despite the rocky ride of the Saikawa era, Kimura, who was appointed in June, praised the outgoing CEO for making tough reforms that are beginning to put the company back on track.

"Between April and June, our results were poor," Kimura acknowledged, referring to the fiscal first quarter, when imploding U.S. sales wiped out global profits.

"In July and August, the results are picking up, and now things are visible."

