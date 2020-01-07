Head of VW's Seat brand steps down

Staff and wire reports
Seat de Meo web rtrs.jpg

De Meo, pictured, will be replaced at Seat by finance chief Carsten Isensee.

The head of Volkswagen Group's Seat brand, Luca de Meo, is stepping down with immediate effect.

De Meo will be replaced by the brand's finance chief, Carsten Isensee, until further notice, Seat said in a statement on Tuesday.

De Meo will remain with VW Group for the time being, Seat said.

In a separate statement, VW Group said de Meo has had his duties as CEO of Seat revoked at his own request and by mutual agreement.

His resignation comes amid media reports that de Meo has been offered the CEO job at Renault.

Renault has said it is drawing up a shortlist of candidates to replace Thierry Bollore, who was ousted in mid-October. The French automaker is currently led by finance chief Clotilde Delbos on an interim basis.

"Luca de Meo is among those on the shortlist to head Renault, Clotilde Delbos is another one," a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reuters contributed to this report

