Group 1 CEO Hesterberg to retire at year's end; U.S. chief Kenningham named to top post

Earl Hesterberg came to Group 1 in April 2005 after stints at Ford and Nissan; Daryl Kenningham started with Group 1 in 2011.

Kenningham, left, takes over as CEO from Hesterberg on Jan. 1, 2023.

Group 1 Automotive Inc., the fourth-largest U.S. auto dealership group in 2021, said CEO Earl Hesterberg will retire at the end of the year.

Hesterberg, 69, will leave Group 1 effective Dec. 31, and will be succeeded by Daryl Kenningham, the public dealership group's current president of U.S. operations, Group 1 said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kenningham, 58, has been named Group 1's president and COO, roles that take effect immediately, and he will move into the CEO role Jan. 1.

"Now is the perfect time to transition to a new generation of leadership at our company," Hesterberg said in a statement. "Daryl's performance throughout his career has been exemplary, and he has driven our U.S. business to record levels. Although I will sorely miss the wonderful people at Group 1, this transition will be seamless and our Company could not be in better hands."

Hesterberg came to Group 1 in April 2005 from a career at automakers, including Ford Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co.

Kenningham joined Group 1 in 2011, initially holding the role of regional vice president before taking on additional roles.

Kenningham said in the company's statement: "I thank Earl for his outstanding leadership and the board for their confidence, guidance and support. We have an outstanding team at Group 1, and I am energized to work alongside them to chart our path forward for the benefit of our employees, customers, communities and stakeholders during this exciting and dynamic time in our industry."

Group 1 shares fell 1.4 percent to $183.96 in early trading Wednesday.

Group 1 ranked No. 4 on the Automotive News most recent list of the top 150 U.S. dealership groups with retail sales of 146,072 new vehicles in 2021.

This story will be updated.

