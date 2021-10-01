Former Nissan exec faces tough judge as Tokyo trial winds down

TOKYO — As an indication of the Japanese legal battle facing former Nissan director Greg Kelly, consider this grim fact: The judge presiding over Kelly's case just sentenced a 90-year-old former senior government bureaucrat to five years in prison for negligence in a deadly car crash.

Veteran chief judge Kenji Shimotsu, who has overseen Kelly's trial involving alleged financial misconduct for more than a year, handed down the punishment in that trial to a former government official who was found guilty of mistaking the accelerator for the brake as he plowed through a crowd in Tokyo, killing two people and injuring nine.

The judge said he was being lenient because the driver was at least not inebriated at the time, local media reported.

Even in law-and-order Japan, the sentence was deemed harsh.