GM's next workplace safety chief to rejoin automaker after 18 months at Amazon

Marcos Purty will rejoin GM June 1, replacing Jim Glynn. For the past 18 months, Purty has been vice president of North America Fulillment for Amazon Robotics Sortable Operations. He spent the first 25 years of his career with GM.

GM

Marcos Purty

DETROIT-- General Motors' next vice president of global workplace safety will rejoin the automaker after 18 months at Amazon.

Marcos Purty will take on the role, effective June 1, replacing Jim Glynn, who will retire after more than 40 years with GM, effective Sept. 1, GM said in a statement Friday.

For the past 18 months, Purty has been vice president of North America Fulillment for Amazon Robotics Sortable Operations. He spent the first 25 years of his career with GM.

In his last post with GM, from January to October 2020, Purty was executive director of global manufacturing strategy and planning. Purty "directed GM Manufacturing's footprint in cost and profitability, spearheaded new product allocation to increase manufacturing utilization, built a total utilization plan and footprint for GM's all-electric future, and implemented environmentally sustainable choices for the future," GM said in the statement.

Purty will report directly to GM CEO Mary Barra and indirectly to Gerald Johnson, executive vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability.

"We are pleased to welcome Marcos back to General Motors," Barra said in the statement. "Marcos' global experience across our manufacturing operations, engineering and launch teams, as well as his external experience, position him well to continue the company's safety transformation."

GM

Jim Glynn

Before leading workplace safety, Glynn served as vice president of labor relations, vice president of GM International and GM China Manufacturing, executive director of global manufacturing engineering and program management and manufacturing manager for several U.S. plants and GM operations in Mexico and Canada.

Glynn worked in eight GM plants with various manufacturing operations and held leadership posts at Flint Assembly, Flint Stamping and Grand Blanc Stamping.

"We thank Jim for his dedication, his credibility as a leader and his genuine passion for people to lead the change to create an enterprise-wide safety culture," Barra said in the statement. "Our safety culture would not be what it is today if it were not for Jim's experience and leadership, and for that we are forever grateful."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Rivian manufacturing chief departs in management shuffle, reorganization
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Rivian RITs ready for delivery
Rivian manufacturing chief departs in management shuffle, reorganization
Elon Musk
Musk's Twitter stake purchase being reviewed by SEC
Hyundai Motor North America CEO Jose Muñoz
Hyundai's Jose Muñoz works through supply challenges for EV plan
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-23-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive