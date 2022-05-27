GM's next workplace safety chief to rejoin automaker after 18 months at Amazon

DETROIT-- General Motors ' next vice president of global workplace safety will rejoin the automaker after 18 months at Amazon.

Marcos Purty will take on the role, effective June 1, replacing Jim Glynn, who will retire after more than 40 years with GM, effective Sept. 1, GM said in a statement Friday.

For the past 18 months, Purty has been vice president of North America Fulillment for Amazon Robotics Sortable Operations. He spent the first 25 years of his career with GM.

In his last post with GM, from January to October 2020, Purty was executive director of global manufacturing strategy and planning. Purty "directed GM Manufacturing's footprint in cost and profitability, spearheaded new product allocation to increase manufacturing utilization, built a total utilization plan and footprint for GM's all-electric future, and implemented environmentally sustainable choices for the future," GM said in the statement.

Purty will report directly to GM CEO Mary Barra and indirectly to Gerald Johnson, executive vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability.

"We are pleased to welcome Marcos back to General Motors," Barra said in the statement. "Marcos' global experience across our manufacturing operations, engineering and launch teams, as well as his external experience, position him well to continue the company's safety transformation."