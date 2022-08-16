GM adds CEO of luxury fashion company to board

DETROIT — General Motors has added to its board of directors Joanne Crevoiserat, CEO of the company that includes luxury fashion brands Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.

Crevoiserat, 58, is a member of the Business Roundtable, a group of chief executives that weigh in on policy issues affecting the economy, along with GM CEO Mary Barra.

Crevoiserat oversees strategy for Tapestry Inc., including its acceleration program designed to drive sales and profit growth by making the company more consumer-centric, digital, data-driven, leaner and responsible, according to her Business Roundtable bio.

"Joanne's approach to driving growth, which focuses on integrating data-driven insights to elevate the consumer experience, will be invaluable to GM as we launch our all-electric portfolio, introduce additional software-based services, and scale businesses in new markets," Barra said in a statement Tuesday . "As we accelerate our transformation, we have an incredible opportunity to drive loyalty for our iconic brands and attract new customers, which is exactly what Joanne has done at Tapestry."

Tapestry has been listed as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and the Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes under Crevoiserat's leadership.

Crevoiserat has focused on company transformation in various leadership roles at Abercrombie & Fitch, Kohl's Corp., Walmart Inc. and May Department Stores.

"This is an exciting time to join the GM Board. The company is innovating across every part of the business to drive growth," Crevoiserat said in a statement. "I look forward to serving the Board and GM's shareholders through this transformation."

The addition of Crevoiserat gives GM 12 board members with experience in manufacturing, information technology, digital commerce, retail, higher education, investment management, international affairs, defense, transportation, cybersecurity and pharmaceuticals, among other fields.

Half of the automaker's board members are women.