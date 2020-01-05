GM’s new purchasing chief driven by spirit of entrepreneurship

Amin has taken his approach to experiments extending beyond automotive.

When he went into GM's Global Propulsion Systems division in 2017, he aimed to inject his business perspective and help incubate new ideas. He and his team created an engineering venture-capital group.

"And it was really when this concept of the entrepreneurial mindset in the corporate world really came to light, that it can be done, it can be effective," he said. "We can really drive innovation and be successful at doing that. And so we really fostered a couple of strong ideas that are still ongoing out there."

One example stretched his expertise to the marine industry. Amin and his team explored the pain points of electrification in the boating world vs. automotive. Boats are noisy, and boaters don't have easy access to fuel or want to carry five-gallon tanks to fill at gas stations.

For recreational activities, he explained, "you want to have a peaceful conversation with those that are around you," which is difficult when passengers can't hear each other over the engine. Then when boaters get hungry, they have to dock and disembark, he said.

So his team created an electric pontoon concept using electric vehicle technology to make boating more convenient and displayed the concept at the 2018 Miami Boat Show.

"Now you bring with that much power on the boat things like TV to the boat, refrigerators to the boat, electric grills to the boat. Your kids can still play on their iPads and be plugged in at the boat," he said. "It's nearly zero noise, zero emissions. It meets the needs of that consumer base better than the experiences they have today."

Amin says mentors within GM, global human resources chief Kim Brycz among them, have shaped his leadership style.

Amin was apprehensive about moving from engineering to purchasing in 2007. He was an engineer by trade, but one of Amin's managers encouraged him to talk with Brycz before rejecting the offer.

The manager had just rotated back to engineering from a purchasing assignment and shared how eye-opening the experience was. The skills gained in purchasing would make Amin a better engineer and improve the engineering team as a whole, he said.

After Amin talked with Brycz, who was a global purchasing and supply chain leader at the time, he agreed to do it.

"It's about leadership. What she brought to the table and her leadership style really [made me want to] work for her and learn from her," Amin said.

Brycz tasked Amin with stretch assignments but assured him that she was there for support.

Amin spent most of the next decade on that side of the business. After visits with suppliers, he often returns with a list of suggestions to improve quality, durability and warranty costs through collaboration.

"It's bringing in those cross-functional teams together to have a dialogue and bringing those insights together to help connect the dots," Amin said.