GM taps Doneen McDowell to lead N.A. labor relations; Scott Sandefur to retire

DETROIT — General Motors has tapped Doneen McDowell to lead labor relations in North America as GM transitions to an all-electric lineup.

She replaces Scott Sandefur, who is taking on the new role of vice president of manufacturing workforce strategy until he retires later this year, GM said in a statement.

The changes are effective Monday.

"Doneen's passion for employee engagement, her commitment to our GM behaviors, as well as her constant drive to deliver business results will position her well to lead the Labor Relations team as we help transform and prepare for GM's all-electric future," Phil Kienle, GM North America vice president of manufacturing and labor relations, said in the statement.

Before her promotion, McDowell, 50, was executive director for manufacturing SUV and Car Group. She has worked for GM for more than two decades, joining the company in the Metal Division Industrial Engineering Group in 1997. She has worked in various areas of the company since then, including supply chain, engineering and operations.

She began her career as a contract engineer for GM at Lordstown Assembly plant in Ohio, which GM sold in 2019 to electric pickup company Lordstown Motors.

McDowell was featured on Automotive News' list of the 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry in 2015, when she was executive director of global-GM North America vehicle systems in manufacturing engineering.

At the time, McDowell, who played college basketball, told Automotive News she experiences manufacturing as if it's a sport. It's "fast-paced, you have a common goal, you have to solve problems in a collaborative way," she said.

As vice president of manufacturing workforce strategy, Sandefur, 58, will develop processes to enhance the contributions of human resources and labor relations in GM's manufacturing plants and lead critical engagement projects. He joined GM in 1986 at Delco Products and has held various manufacturing, labor relations and HR titles since.

"Scott has been instrumental in the success of a dozen national negotiations and numerous local and special negotiations with GM's many unions," Kienle said. "Scott's unique combination of business acumen coupled with his ability to foster positive, constructive relations focused on mutual respect, transparency and empathy has been essential to his success. The benefits of his impact will be felt for many years at GM."

Terry Dittes, UAW vice president of the GM department, called Sandefur "a man of integrity and credibility."

"We saw issues between GM and the UAW differently many times while working together. During those times of disagreements, he did not compromise his values or credibility while performing his duties," Dittes said in a statement.