GM taps Craig Glidden to lead global public policy

DETROIT -- General Motors has promoted Craig Glidden to executive vice president of global public policy, the automaker said Friday.

The promotion, effective June 1, will be combined with Glidden's existing role as general counsel. Glidden, 63, will report to GM CEO Mary Barra.

"Craig has a proven track record of building relationships and strengthening teams and plays a key role on GM's senior leadership team driving our company's vision for an all-electric future," Barra said in a statement. "Productive dialogue and partnerships with global leaders and policymakers are more important than ever as we build a more inclusive and sustainable future."

The combined role will streamline GM's EV plans, GM said in a statement.

Glidden will also oversee the appointment of a new global public policy senior executive to replace Everett Eissenstat, who plans to leave GM Aug. 1 to pursue other opportunities, GM said. Eissenstat, 57, has been vice president of global public policy since 2018. His replacement will report to Glidden.

GM hired Glidden as general counsel in 2015. Before joining GM's ranks, Glidden was executive vice president and chief legal officer for LyondellBasell Industries, a plastics, chemicals and refining company. He was also senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Chevron Phillips Chemical.