GM shuffles AV, EV executives

DETROIT — General Motors President Mark Reuss' restructuring of the company's product development business to focus on all-electric and autonomous vehicles is continuing to take shape.

The company this week internally announced three key executive changes, including Rick Spina, vice president of global portfolio planning, being appointed vice president of autonomous vehicle/electric vehicle commercialization and industrialization, Automotive News has learned.

Spina, who vacates the role after three months, replaces Matt Joshua, who will move to executive director of global infotainment and telematics — overseeing those emerging operations.

Dave Kuhl, vice president of global advanced portfolio planning, will succeed Spina in leading those operations. He will report to Reuss, who started restructuring the automaker's global product development business last year. GM did not name his replacement.

Spina, in his new role, will lead GM's battery-electric vehicle infrastructure strategy and develop business and technology strategies. He will report to Doug Parks, vice president of autonomous and electric vehicle programs.

Joshua will report to Dan Nicholson, vice president of global electrification, controls, software and electronics.

The appointments, which GM confirmed Thursday, are effective July 1.