GM hires VP of global policy

DETROIT — General Motors has hired Omar Vargas, who has worked for 3M Company, PepsiCo and the U.S. Department of Justice, as its vice president of global public policy.

Vargas' role is effective Aug. 1, GM said in a statement Monday .

"Omar Vargas brings over 20 years of experience leading public policy teams and working collaboratively to find policy solutions to complex issues," Craig Glidden, GM executive vice president, global public policy, and general counsel, said in the statement. "His broad experience managing issues across multiple industries and working with governments, both within the U.S. and globally, make him the right person to advocate for policy solutions in support of GM's vision, including our commitment for an all-electric future."

Vargas will report to Glidden. He replaces Everett Eissenstat, who plans to leave the company on Aug. 1 to pursue other opportunities. Eissenstat had been vice president of global public policy since 2018.

Vargas most recently was senior vice president and chief government affairs officer for 3M. Before he joined 3M in 2017, Vargas worked in government affairs at industrial gases company Praxair, now called Linde, from 2012 to 2016.

From 2006 to 2012, Vargas worked at PepsiCo in public policy and government affairs roles. In 2001, he was appointed by President George W. Bush to work for the U.S. Justice Department. He worked on civil rights, national security and immigration.