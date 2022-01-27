GM, Ford asked by Biden to help support stalled Build Back Better bill

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday sought to revive his stalled economic plan , Build Back Better, hosting corporate executives at the White House who support the legislation.

“A lot of folks refer to this as just social spending,” Biden said at the event. “I see it this way: The Build Back Better plan lowers prices for families and gets people working. It creates the best educated workforce, hopefully in the world, and ensures we remain the most dynamic and productive economy in the world.”

He was flanked by the CEOs of General Motors , Ford Motor Co ., Microsoft Corp. and pension giant TIAA, among others. All of the companies in attendance support the Build Back Better legislation -- though not every part of it -- and came to the White House because they believe its benefits outweigh the costs, a White House official said.