GM execs Batey, Boler Davis to leave company

A company spokesman said the executive changes are unrelated to the automaker's plans to cut 15 percent of its salaried work force in North America, including 25 percent of its global executives.

Johnson, 56, will join the GM senior leadership team and report to CEO Mary Barra. Engle, who was already a member of the leadership team, also will report to Barra.

Batey, according to GM, will be an adviser to Engle, 55, to "assist in a smooth transition."

"As our company continues to streamline operations, simplify our systems and refine our global go-to-market strategies, I see Barry as the perfect leader to continue our transformation in each of these markets," Barra said in a statement.

Julian Blissett, currently GM-SAIC executive vice president in China, will succeed Engle as senior vice president of GM's international operations. Blissett, 52, will have responsibility for GM's operations outside of the Americas and China. She will also report to Barra.

GM is expected to name a replacement for Johnson at a later date. That person will lead what are expected to be contentious contract negotiations between the automaker and UAW later this year. The current contract expires Sept. 14.