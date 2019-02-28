GM execs Batey, Boler Davis to leave company

The fact GM is allowing Boler Davis — named one of Automotive News' 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry in 2010 and 2015 — to remain with the company until April 1 suggests she is not leaving the company to work at a direct competitor.
Boler Davis, a longtime confidant of Barra, began her GM career in 1994 as a manufacturing engineer at the midsize/luxury car division in Warren, Mich. During her 25-year career, she has held many positions of increasing responsibility in manufacturing, engineering and product development.
She has been leading GM's global manufacturing operations, manufacturing engineering and labor relations organizations since June 2016. Before then, she served in several high-profile roles in customer experience and global quality. She, like Barra, also was a plant manager.
"I'd like to thank Alicia for her 25 years of dedicated service to GM and for her leadership in driving both business results and culture change," Barra said. "Alicia and I have worked together for many years and I appreciate her many contributions. I wish her and her family all the best."
Boler Davis, GM said, will assist in transitioning Johnson into her position immediately.
Prior to leading North American manufacturing, Johnson worked in several leadership positions, including vice president of operational excellence and executive director of global program quality and launch, where he led several key quality initiatives to improve global product launches.