GM creates new commercial growth strategies, operations division

DETROIT — General Motors is creating a commercial growth strategies and operations organization to oversee the automaker's cross-brand retail and fleet sales, electric vehicle operations and commercialization of future business opportunities.

Steve Hill , 60, who has been vice president of global Chevrolet since 2019, will lead the new organization, GM said in a statement Monday .

The GM Fleet, U.S. sales operations and EV retail innovation teams will report to Hill.

"The Commercial Growth Strategies and Operations organization is well positioned with this leadership team to drive continued growth and profitability for our dealers and GM, while stewarding our transition to an all-electric future," Steve Carlisle, president of GM North America, said in the statement.

Scott Bell, 55, currently president of GM Canada, will replace Hill as global vice president of Chevy.

Marissa West, 40, executive chief engineer of global midsize truck and medium-duty truck and van, will become president of GM Canada .

All leadership changes are effective April 1.