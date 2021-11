Mott believed that IT operations could influence every aspect of GM's business. In 2017, he told Automotive News that IT empowered CEO Mary Barra and other senior leaders to make quick, informed decisions with data that wasn't as accessible before.

"The reality is, we're an enabler," Mott said at the time. "That's our job. I think we've done that, but I think we can do it even more and better."

Mott redefined GM's IT business by insourcing IT operations and developing a private internal cloud and an advanced search engine of GM and third-party data that can be used for an assortment of research, such as projecting warranty or recall costs, breakeven points during a recession, or market and vehicle segment trends.

Mott hired more than 8,000 IT employees from 2012 through 2017, consolidated 23 outsourced data centers into two internal data centers and established IT innovation centers in Austin, Atlanta, Phoenix, Detroit and Ireland.