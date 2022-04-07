WASHINGTON — General Motors is further expanding its presence here with a newly expanded job position and four hires within its global public policy team.
GM bulks up D.C. office with expanded role, new hires
■ Hollyn Kidd Schuemann has been named executive director and head of federal affairs, effective April 16. In the expanded role, she'll continue to be responsible for implementing GM's political strategy and policy development to support its vision of zero crashes, emissions and congestion. Schuemann has worked within GM's public policy team since 2018 as executive director of federal affairs.
■ Darrell Doss has been hired as director of federal affairs. He started Monday in the role, where he's responsible for managing GM's financial services advocacy portfolio as well as providing support to its global diversity group and its partnership with the Congressional Black Caucus. Before joining the automaker, Doss was the caucus's policy director under Chairwoman Joyce Beatty and spent 15 years working for congressional leaders in the House and Senate.
■ Zaina Shaath has joined as director of policy operations and protocol. Shaath also started Monday and is responsible for leading the coordination of events and meetings. Previously, she worked at the White House as special assistant to the president and deputy director within the Office of Administration.
■ Daniel Amick was named manager of policy research and intelligence. He started Monday and will support GM's business priorities and advocacy. Before joining GM, he was managing director at strategic advisory firm Martin+Crumpton Group.
■ Alethea Gordon will be director of global affairs, effective April 25. She's tasked with advocating for GM on complex global issues and working with key stakeholders. She joins the automaker after a career in the U.S. State Department and Defense Department.
The expanded job position and new hires follow an ongoing effort by GM to strengthen its presence in Washington and bulk up its office here as the automaker pivots toward electric vehicles.
In February, GM hired Missy Owens — a former senior official in the Obama administration and niece of President Joe Biden — as director of environment, sustainability and governance policy within the Detroit automaker's global regulatory affairs and transportation policy group.
GM's D.C. hiring strategy has included the addition of former NHTSA chief David Strickland to the team in September and public policy veteran Omar Vargas in July.
The election of CEO Mary Barra to a two-year term as chair of the Business Roundtable, a Washington group that represents the CEOs of some of America's largest companies, also amps up the automaker's D.C. clout.
The announcement of GM's hires comes a day after Barra and other top executives from a broad range of automakers met with members of the Biden administration to discuss EV policy.
