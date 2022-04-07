GM bulks up D.C. office with expanded role, new hires

■ Hollyn Kidd Schuemann has been named executive director and head of federal affairs, effective April 16. In the expanded role, she'll continue to be responsible for implementing GM's political strategy and policy development to support its vision of zero crashes, emissions and congestion. Schuemann has worked within GM's public policy team since 2018 as executive director of federal affairs.

■ Darrell Doss has been hired as director of federal affairs. He started Monday in the role, where he's responsible for managing GM's financial services advocacy portfolio as well as providing support to its global diversity group and its partnership with the Congressional Black Caucus. Before joining the automaker, Doss was the caucus's policy director under Chairwoman Joyce Beatty and spent 15 years working for congressional leaders in the House and Senate.