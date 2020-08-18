Glenn Gardner, engineer who overhauled Chrysler product development, dies at 84

Glenn Gardner, a key Chrysler engineer on the 1980s team that developed the industry's first minivan and who later led large car development at the company, died Aug. 7 in Longwood, Fla. He was 84.

Gardner held a variety of engineering and management posts and was a key architect of Chrysler's efforts to overhaul product development and tap suppliers to lower costs and lead times.

In addition to working on the minivan and Dodge Dakota, Gardner was the first chairman of Diamond-Star Motors Corp., the manufacturing joint venture formed in the 1980s by Chrysler and Mitsubishi Motors in Normal, Ill.

The role, which Gardner took on in 1985 and held for four years, "was supposed to be largely a job of guardianship — looking after Chrysler's 50 percent stake in the greenfield site," Automotive News reported in 1998. "But Gardner pulled something extra out of the assignment, learning all about Mitsubishi's methods of project management and the Japanese industry's approach to empowering teams to make decisions."

The experience steering Diamond-Star Motors led to Gardner's selection to head the development of Chrysler's LH platform sedans in 1989. The large Chrysler Concorde, Dodge Intrepid and Eagle Vision sprouted from the assignment.

Gardner "threw out the hierarchical structure that had long governed Chrysler's vehicle development" for the LH project, Automotive News reported, replacing it with a "decentralized, autonomous platform team." Under Gardner's direction, designers and engineers worked in concert with the manufacturing and financial ends from design to launch, simultaneously creating the platform and tooling the factory to build the cars.