GHSP names former Aptiv VP as next president

The Michigan supplier said the industry veteran will help bring the company onto the global stage

Incoming GHSP President Dan Dawiedczyk

GHSP has named industry veteran Dan Dawiedczyk its next president to scale its existing automotive business and new technology market operations globally.

Dawiedczyk, who is succeeding Tom Rizzi, will take the helm April 1, the Holland, Mich., mechanical and electromechanical systems supplier said in a statement Tuesday.

GHSP, nearly 100 years old and privately held, is a portfolio company of Grand Haven, Mich.-based JSJ Corp. As such, Dawiedczyk will report to JSJ CEO Nelson Jacobson.

Dawiedczyk, 49, most recently was vice president and managing director of Connection Systems Americas at Aptiv, a supplier of autonomous-driving technologies and driver-assist systems.

He was responsible for optimizing the company's business footprint, developing strategic initiatives and launching products across several product lines.

"The technologies and innovations developed by GHSP are helping to drive both the automotive and appliance industries forward," Dawiedczyk said in the statement. "The company is positioned well for substantial growth and I look forward to helping direct the next chapter of innovation at GHSP."

Rizzi, 52, has been GHSP CEO since 2018. He will be joining OTR International Inc. as CEO, GHSP said. OTR is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of off-the-road wheels, tires and associated products.

