Ghosn used public transport to escape from Tokyo, report says

Carlos Ghosn used public transportation to get from Tokyo to Osaka before boarding a private jet in his escape to Lebanon, broadcaster NTV reported, citing sources involved in the investigation.

The former head of Nissan and Renault took a bullet train around 4:30 p.m. local time on Dec. 29 from Tokyo’s Shinagawa station, according to the report. He then took a taxi from Shin-Osaka station and stayed at a hotel near Kansai Airport, it said.

A spokesman for Central Japan Railway, a bullet train operator connecting Tokyo and Osaka, said he doesn’t have any information to confirm the report.

Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 on charges of financial crimes and had been out on bail as he awaited trial that was scheduled to start this year. He flew via Istanbul to Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, which doesn’t have an extradition agreement with Japan.

Ghosn, who holds Lebanese citizenship, is due to hold a press conference on Wednesday to provide his version of events.

A security camera captured Ghosn leaving his Tokyo residence alone around noon on the day of his escape, public broadcaster NHK reported last week, citing people involved in the investigation.

Inspectors at Kansai Airport didn’t conduct X-ray checks on large cases that were brought aboard the jet on which Ghosn is thought to have made his getaway, according to reports.

Ghosn shared his secretive escape flight from Japan with a pair of Americans who have backgrounds in the private security business, reports said.