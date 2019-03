TOKYO — The trial of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on charges of underreporting his salary is expected to start in September, the public broadcaster NHK reported.

Ghosn was released on $9 million bail earlier in March after spending more than 100 days in a Tokyo detention center. He faces charges of underreporting his salary at Nissan by about $82 million over nearly a decade.

Ghosn has said the charges are "meritless."

He was stripped of the role of Nissan chairman but remains a board member.