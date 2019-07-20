Ghosn sues Nissan-Mitsubishi for $17M, paper says

AMSTERDAM -- Carlos Ghosn has launched a court case in the Netherlands against Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp., who ousted him as chairman of their alliance last year on charges of embezzlement, Dutch newspaper NRC reported on Saturday.

Ghosn is seeking 15 million euros ($16.8 million) in damages from the automakers, as grave mistakes were made when he was sacked, NRC reported, citing his lawyer.

"In the Netherlands, if you want to fire an executive you have to first tell him what he's being accused of, and you have to provide him with the evidence for the accusations. Neither of those things has happened," lawyer Laurens de Graaf told NRC.

The district court in Amsterdam is reviewing the case but has not set a trial date yet, NRC said.

The holding company for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is incorporated in the Netherlands.