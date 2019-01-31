Ghosn says he is facing 'army' against him

PARIS -- Carlos Ghosn told French media he is having to battle an "army" that is against him, as he remains in detention in Japan accused of financial misconduct at Nissan.

Ghosn said he is having to fight the charges against him alone while the Japanese prosecutor has 70 people on the case and Nissan has dozens.

In an interview with Les Echos business newspaper and Agence France Presse published on Thursday, Ghosn also called the charges and accusations a 'distortion of reality meant to destroy his reputation."

Ghosn used words like "trap," "treason," and "plot" to describe how he came to be arrested in November as he landed in Tokyo for what he thought were routine meetings at Nissan.

Ghosn reiterated that allegations against him were part of a plot to destroy his reputation by Nissan executives opposed to his plan for deeper integration of the Japanese automaker with Renault.

Talks on integrating Renault and Nissan had started at the end of 2017, Ghosn said in the interview.

Ghosn had pushed for a deeper tie-up between Nissan and Renault, including possibly a full merger, despite strong reservations at Nissan.

Ghosn has been held in custody in Japan since last November, after being arrested on charges of financial misconduct, which he denies.

Among the charges is that he failed to disclose more than $80 million in additional compensation for 2010-18 that he would be paid to him after he retired. He is also accused of transferring personal trading losses to the automaker.

Ghosn, who was replaced as Renault chairman and CEO on Jan. 24, said he still hopes to explain his situation to the Renault board.

'Difficult' jail conditions

Ghosn remains in very difficult conditions in his Tokyo detention cell, his French-based lawyer Jean-Yves Leborgne told French radio station RTL on Thursday.

Leborgne said he hoped to be able to see Ghosn soon, and that as far as he was aware, Ghosn had not been able to meet any family members. He also expressed hopes Ghosn may still be able to be released on bail.

Reuters contributed to this report