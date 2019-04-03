Ghosn said to leave Renault board while ex-Smart boss to become a director

PARIS -- Renault's former CEO and Chairman, Carlos Ghosn, will quit the company's board along with two other directors as the automaker takes further steps to distance itself from the executive who is facing charges for financial crimes in Japan, according to people familiar with the matter.

In addition to Ghosn, Cherie Blair and Philippe Lagayette will also leave the board, said the people, who declined to be named because the information isn’t yet public.

Annette Winkler, the former head of Daimler's Smart brand, will be proposed as a new director, they said.

In further steps to put an end to the Ghosn era, Renault's board also decided on his successors' salaries.

Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard will receive a fixed salary of 450,000 euros ($506,000) a year with no bonuses or stock options, while CEO Thierry Bollore will get close to 1 million euros in salary, with additional variable compensation, according to the people.

The pay is less than what Ghosn earned at Renault.

Last year, Renault shareholders only narrowly approved a 7.4 million-euro pay package for 2017. For 2018, the carmaker scrapped millions of euros in payouts to him including benefits from a non-compete agreement he signed in 2015 and stock-based compensation that was conditional on him staying at the company.

Renault is working to get its house in order following Ghosn's arrest on Nov. 19 in Tokyo, an event that precipitated a crisis within the three-way partnership with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors.

Ghosn resigned as Renault's chairman and CEO in January. He has denied accusations of financial misconduct at Nissan, charges that prompted Renault to undertake its own internal investigation. The probe has ended, one of the people said.

Meanwhile, there were new twists in the drama surrounding Ghosn’s legal woes in Japan.

Sankei newspaper reported that Ghosn would be re-arrested by prosecutors in Tokyo on a new charge of breach of trust.

Renault and Nissan have uncovered payments made under Ghosn that allegedly went toward corporate jets, a yacht and his son's startup, leading the French carmaker to alert authorities about potential wrongdoing, people familiar with the matter have said.

The transactions were revealed in probes and amounted to millions of euros to companies in Oman and Lebanon that may have then been used for the personal benefit of Ghosn and his family, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are not public