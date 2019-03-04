Ghosn release on bail in doubt as prosecutors appeal

TOKYO – The Tokyo District Court has approved bail for indicted former Renault-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who has been held in detention since his Nov. 19 arrest in Japan.

The decision came Tuesday in Japan, following the third attempt to win release of the 64-year-old Ghosn after 107 days in detention. The court set bail at 1 billion yen ($8.9 million).

It was unclear when Ghosn might walk free. The Tokyo District Prosecutor’s Office, as expected, appealed the decision within hours. The authorities didn’t release the reason for their appeal. Prosecutors also can arrest Ghosn on new charges to ensure he stays incarcerated ahead of his trial.

At the very least, the prosecutors’ appeal means Ghosn likely won’t be released Tuesday, said Stephen Givens, a law professor at Sophia University in Tokyo.

To get his bail application approved, Ghosn agreed to stay in Japan, have cameras set up in his house and not contact people outside.

“We are very glad our bail request has been approved,” Ghosn’s lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, said earlier by phone. “The bail conditions are severe, but we will make sure to comply with them.”

Ghosn switched lawyers late last month after his first legal team failed in two attempts to win bail. The court had refused bail citing concerns about flight and evidence tampering.

Ghosn’s new lawyers reapplied for bail last week. In a Monday news conference, attorney Junichiro Hironaka said the new bail application offered stricter conditions, such as limitations on his exchange of information with other people and implementing a camera surveillance system.

After approving bail, the Tokyo District Court outlined the conditions for Ghosn’s release, including a restriction on overseas travel and a requirement to reside in Japan. It also said there were other conditions to prevent flight and the destruction of evidence, without giving details.

Hironaka -- nicknamed The Razor for his record of high-profile acquittals -- expressed optimism that Ghosn would be released “in the near future” so he could prepare for trial.

He said he presented new arguments for why there is no danger of Ghosn fleeing Japan or tampering with evidence. “We will be going forward with a new legal strategy,” he said.

“I’m now 73 years old, but I want to test how sharp The Razor still is,” Hironaka said.

Following the court’s decision, a secretary for Hironaka’s law firm said the defense team would not comment on the matter.

In a January jailhouse interview with French media, Ghosn complained that his confinement severely handicapped his ability to mount a defense and prepare for trial.

Hironaka has said trial could still be months away -- possibly beginning after the summer -- raising the prospect of many more months in jail, if Ghosn were unable to win bail.

Ghosn faces three indictments on allegations of financial misconduct at Nissan and is entering a fourth month in a Tokyo jail following his Nov. 19 arrest.

Ghosn denies all charges. If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years in prison.