Ghosn regrets what might have been

Ghosn said that, before being ousted as Nissan chairman, he had planned to combine Renault and Nissan under a holding company and to eventually fold Fiat Chrysler Automobiles into it for a megadeal that would have kept sales and profits pumping.

That plan came to a screeching halt with his November 2018 arrest in Tokyo.

"They said they want to turn the Ghosn page," he said of the executives who replaced him at Nissan. "Well, they have been very successful. They turned the Ghosn page. They turned the Ghosn page because there is no more growth. There is no more increase of profit. There is no more strategic initiative. There is no more initiatives, and there is no more alliance.

"What we see today is a masquerade of an alliance."

Ghosn faced up to 15 years of prison had he remained in Japan and been convicted. In Lebanon, where there is no extradition agreements with Japan, he is no longer fighting for his freedom but for his legacy.

"I am here to clear my name," Ghosn told the press. "I should never have been arrested in the first place."

Ghosn insisted he might never have been indicted if he hadn't been so loyal to the alliance. He could've gone to work for GM in Detroit.

Ghosn said that in the depths of the 2009 global financial crisis, when GM's collapse had it operating under federal government control, Ghosn was approached by Steven Rattner, President Barack Obama's car industry czar. Rattner came calling with a job offer to run GM. Ghosn said he turned it down.

"He was offering me a pay which was double my pay. I said, 'You know what? I understand your offer is very attractive. But a captain of the ship doesn't leave the ship in difficulty,' " he said.

"I made a mistake. I should have accepted the offer."

Another potential off-ramp came in 2018, when Ghosn's contract at Renault came up for renewal. Renault's board nominated Ghosn for another four-year term as chairman and CEO that February. But the board tasked him to take "decisive steps to make the Alliance irreversible."

Ghosn accepted the charge and, as instructed, began pushing for greater integration between Renault and Nissan. But the fear in Japanese circles that his efforts would lead to a complete merger spurred his enemies to hatch a corporate coup, Ghosn asserted.

"One of the reasons I'm in this situation today is because I accepted this offer to continue to integrate the two companies," Ghosn said. "Some of my Japanese friends thought that the only way to get rid of the influence of Renault on Nissan was to get rid of me."

Nissan Motor Co. and Japanese prosecutors see things differently. Last week they were compelled to issue separate statements addressing Ghosn's claims.

"He was not fit to serve as an executive," Nissan said in a statement, referring to a company investigation into what Nissan claims were financial improprieties. "The internal investigation found incontrovertible evidence of various acts of misconduct by Ghosn, including misstatement of his compensation and misappropriation of the company's assets for his personal benefit."

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's office said Ghosn skipped town, forfeiting $13.8 million in bail, to avoid the "consequences of the crimes he committed."