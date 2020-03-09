Ghosn to Nissan: Don't blame me for your struggles

Ghosn: Arrest released “right wing” forces inside Nissan and Renault.

Carlos Ghosn is on the offensive after jumping bail in Japan and fleeing to Beirut to live as an international fugitive. And he has a bone to pick with critics who say he's to blame for Nissan's current business troubles.

Take all the potshots at him you want, he would like to tell Nissan's current management team. But business was going great while he ran the place. And it was only after he left that things started to fall apart, Ghosn says.

"Attributing the difficulty of the company to the fact that I was pushing, or I was very ambitious? It's ridiculous," Ghosn, 66, said in an exclusive interview via video link from his home in exile in the Lebanese capital.

"My ambition for the company and my engagement with the company were the basis of the revival of the company."

In a wide-ranging talk ahead of his live video appearance at the Automotive News World Congress on March 25, the indicted former chairman of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi said his arrest opened the floodgates of "right wing" forces inside both Renault and Nissan that have roiled the alliance.

Ghosn also blasted the French government — Renault's largest shareholder — for inadvertently stoking those corporate tensions.

But foremost in his mind now is rebuilding his own reputation, which has been trashed since his stunning November 2018 arrest in Japan and indictment on four counts of alleged financial misconduct while head of Nissan.

"The last thing I want is people who have cheated and lied to get away with it," Ghosn said. "I just want to make sure that everybody takes responsibility for what they've done. It's responsibility for what they've done to me and to my family, that's for sure."

From getaway to birthday

Recent milestones in the Ghosn saga:

Dec. 29: Ghosn reportedly turns to alleged accomplices to smuggle himself aboard a private jet and flees Japan for Lebanon.

Jan. 7: Japanese prosecutors obtain an arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, Carole.

Jan. 8: Ghosn holds an international press conference in Beirut, bashing Nissan and the Japanese legal system.

Jan. 28: Renault appoints former Volkswagen executive Luca de Meo as its next CEO, effective July 1.

Jan. 30: Alliance leaders meet in Yokohama, Japan, to plan new joint revival strategy that will be unveiled in May.

Feb. 10: Bloomberg reports Ghosn hires Hollywood agent Michael Ovitz to explore TV and film projects.

Feb. 12: Nissan sues Ghosn for $91 million in damages for alleged financial misconduct and fraud.

Feb. 13: Nissan posts its first quarterly net loss since the 2009 Great Recession.

Feb. 19: French prosecutors step up probe of alleged misappropriation of funds by Ghosn for a party at the Palace of Versailles.

March 2: Japan's deputy justice minister meets with Lebanese leaders to discuss extradition of Ghosn.

March 9: Ghosn turns 66.

Blame game

Ghosn maintains his innocence on all charges. And in the Feb. 28 interview, the fallen auto czar took pains to counter an unflattering narrative that has gained widespread currency since his arrest that Ghosn gets much of the blame for the implosion of profits and sales that has washed over the alliance since his departure.

According to that argument, Ghosn pushed his global management team too hard to achieve overly ambitious, specific targets on sales volume and market share at the expense of sustainable profitability. It was a house of cards, the narrative goes, that undermined Nissan's long-term brand image, the residual values of its vehicles and the manufacturer's pricing power. Those consequences, his critics argue, set the stage for the meltdown and repositioning now taking place at Nissan, more than a year since Ghosn's forced departure.

Ghosn's hand-picked successor as Nissan CEO, Hiroto Saikawa, was first to strike this drumbeat. The blame game has continued under current CEO Makoto Uchida. Even Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard and his Mitsubishi counterpart, Osamu Masuko, have joined the chorus, saying massive alliance restructuring is needed after years of overexpansion under Ghosn.

"By trying to hit overambitious goals, we caused a rapid decline in our performance," Uchida said at his debut news conference shortly after taking the helm Dec. 1.

"We have to set objectives that are challenging but achievable and understandable," Uchida said.

Mitsubishi's Masuko has begun steering that automaker in a different direction from the Ghosn-era policies that propelled a sudden surge in global sales. Mitsubishi's new business strategy is called "Small but Beautiful."

Ghosn believes the trouble now falling on the alliance is the result of failed leadership.

"For a revival to take place, management must have the mindset of assuming responsibility for the company. They can't blame X, Y and Z," Ghosn said of the attempts to pin the problems on him.

"The results are predictable. I can bet you they are going to be worse in the months and years to come."

One thing all sides agree on is that the alliance that Ghosn built into an industry-leading automotive empire is in a world of hurt. All three of the alliance automakers are hobbled by red ink, slumping sales and restructuring costs.

Nissan posted a ¥26.1 billion ($241.7 million) net loss in the October-December quarter, the company's first loss since 2009, when the entire auto industry was mired in the global financial crisis.

Renault, meanwhile, reported its first annual loss in a decade last year and cut its 2020 profit target. Rounding out the misery, Mitsubishi tumbled to its own operating loss in the latest quarter as falling revenue, foreign exchange losses and rising r&d costs broadsided earnings.

But when?

What the parties do not agree on is when the troubles began.

To be sure, Nissan fell off the cliff after Ghosn's arrest. Its operating profit plunged 99 percent in the April-June quarter, a period during which Ghosn spent a second stint in jail in Tokyo, and then tumbled 70 percent in the next quarter.

Saikawa, then CEO, launched an emergency overhaul to slash 12,500 jobs worldwide, or about 9 percent of the carmaker's global work force.

But cracks had begun appearing much earlier.

At his press conference in January, Carlos Ghosn criticized Nissan and Japan’s legal system.

In 2016, Ghosn was pushing hard to achieve the lofty goals of his Power 88 business plan, due by March 31, 2017. The objectives were to reach an 8 percent operating profit margin and to claim an 8 percent global market share.

Nissan missed both of those, but it briefly achieved another top goal: taking a 10 percent U.S. market share, a gain of more than 3 percentage points from the plan's start.

In 2017, the year Power 88 ended, Nissan and Infiniti combined to book record U.S. sales of 1.59 million vehicles and market share of 9.2 percent. But it came at a price.

In Ghosn's last quarter as solo CEO, the July-September period of 2016, Nissan's operating profit retreated 19 percent while net income declined 16 percent.

In that quarter alone, Nissan shelled out $375.1 million for U.S. incentives, more than offsetting a bump in revenue. And despite those hefty spiffs, U.S. volume still shrank 0.3 percent. Regional operating profit in North America, Nissan's traditional cash cow, fell 37 percent.

"The problem started in the U.S. when Ghosn and his lieutenants said Nissan will capture 10 percent market share," said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Autotrader. "But to do that, the company had to do some things that really weren't healthy, namely incentives and fleet sales."

Snowballing

Nissan's problems only snowballed from there.

Saikawa shared the title of co-CEO with Ghosn from late 2016 and then took full control as sole CEO in April 2017. He tried to reverse course on profit-eroding incentives and fleet sales. But Saikawa initially cut back too hard, triggering a dramatic plunge in sales.

Nissan has been struggling to strike the right balance ever since.

In Ghosn's view, it was Saikawa who fumbled the handoff.

"He, frankly, presided over the decline," Ghosn said. The performance of Nissan up to 2016, Ghosn maintains, "was, on the global stage, seen as spectacular for the revival of Nissan."

Alliance future

The splintered ties between Renault and Nissan have some outsiders wondering whether the alliance can survive. Ghosn said that new reality was also triggered by his removal.

Nationalist sentiments at both the French company and the Japanese automaker had bubbled under the surface from day one, he said of the 1999 tie-up. A faction at Renault believed that, as Nissan's controlling shareholder with a 43.4 percent stake, the French carmaker should rule over its Japanese partner through a full merger. Meanwhile, a Nissan bloc — whom Ghosn calls the "Old Boys from Japan Inc." — pined for true independence.

"The last thing I want is people who have cheated and lied to get away with it."
-- Carlos Ghosn, ex-chairman, Nissan Motor Co.

 

While he was ruler of both companies, Ghosn was able to call the shots and keep the peace, he said."I maintained the balance between these two extremes for 19 years," Ghosn told Automotive News, speaking freely of the conflict after concealing it as a private family matter for nearly two decades. "Between 1999 and 2018, you never heard about any conflict, about any problem, because I was the final decision-maker. I installed a spirit of cooperation against the extremes."

But Ghosn was also being squeezed by the French government, itself the controlling stakeholder in Renault through a 15 percent stake with double voting rights. That voting arrangement gave the French government outsized influence over the Japanese automaker, which in turn has no voting rights in Renault.

The French government exacerbated friction between Renault and Nissan in 2015, when it made a power play to exercise those double voting rights. The move outraged executives at Nissan, foremost among them Saikawa, then Ghosn's No. 2.

The French government meddling brought the Japanese government into the game, Ghosn claims.

"The direct intervention is more evident from the French side than from the Japanese side. The Japanese got into the game because of the intervention of the French government," Ghosn said. "I was not the most popular guy in the successive French governments because I was fundamentally against any intervention from governments, particularly in industry."

Added Ghosn: "One day I will write a book about the influence — the bad influence, in my opinion — of government in business, and particularly in the car industry. I have so much evidence of this. I think any intervention is negative, and they've proven it widely."

Alarm bells

By early 2018, Ghosn had re-upped his four-year contract to head Renault, partly at the urging of the French government. It came with a catch: Ghosn had to agree to make the Renault-Nissan alliance "irreversible" — by whatever means he could devise.

Ghosn says his plan for doing that was misconstrued, and it set up another showdown.

His vision was to establish an alliance with three autonomous companies — Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi — each with its own headquarters and executive management committee. The three would be traded under one stock and folded under a single holding company based either in the Netherlands or Switzerland.

Related Article
Japan, Lebanon agree to discuss extradition treaty

That holding company, Ghosn said, would have an independent board, of maybe 10 directors, nominated from the former boards of the partner automakers. The French government would then sell its share, and by the end of his term, Ghosn would be walking off into a golden sunset.

"It's a kind of private, big multinational company," the ousted chairman says of the vision. "That's what I was seeing in 2022, with somebody already identified by this new board to take my succession."

But the idea set alarm bells ringing among the Nissan Old Boys, who saw the proposed holding company as simply a stealth takeover. And that, according to Ghosn, inspired a corporate coup that culminated in his arrest and four indictments on charges of financial misconduct.

"I was caught in the middle," Ghosn said of the French and Japanese sides. "The Old Boys said, 'OK, the only way to get out of this nightmare scenario for us is to get rid of this guy. If you get rid of him, we take back the autonomy of Nissan.' And frankly, that's what they've done."

Misdeeds

Nissan, for its part, has said repeatedly that Ghosn's arrest resulted purely from his own misdeeds.

In January, the automaker submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange a detailed report of the alleged misconduct. And in February, Nissan filed suit against Ghosn seeking $92.6 million in payback for damages Nissan claims he inflicted through misconduct and fraud.

Of the indictments, the first two are charges of failing to disclose more than $80 million in deferred compensation during his time at Nissan. The two other counts are breach-of-trust charges that accuse Ghosn of diverting company money for personal gain.

"Nissan discovered numerous acts of misconduct by Ghosn through a robust, thorough internal investigation," Nissan said in January after Ghosn fled Japan. "The company determined that he was not fit to serve as an executive and removed him from all offices. The internal investigation found incontrovertible evidence of various acts of misconduct by Ghosn, including misstatement of his compensation and misappropriation of the company's assets for his personal benefit."

Ghosn denies all the allegations but may never have to answer those charges in Japanese court. He jumped bail and fled to Lebanon, saying he feared he would never get a fair trial in Japan.

