Ghosn to Nissan: Don't blame me for your struggles

Carlos Ghosn is on the offensive after jumping bail in Japan and fleeing to Beirut to live as an international fugitive. And he has a bone to pick with critics who say he's to blame for Nissan's current business troubles.

Take all the potshots at him you want, he would like to tell Nissan's current management team. But business was going great while he ran the place. And it was only after he left that things started to fall apart, Ghosn says.

"Attributing the difficulty of the company to the fact that I was pushing, or I was very ambitious? It's ridiculous," Ghosn, 66, said in an exclusive interview via video link from his home in exile in the Lebanese capital.

"My ambition for the company and my engagement with the company were the basis of the revival of the company."

In a wide-ranging talk ahead of his live video appearance at the Automotive News World Congress on March 25, the indicted former chairman of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi said his arrest opened the floodgates of "right wing" forces inside both Renault and Nissan that have roiled the alliance.

Ghosn also blasted the French government — Renault's largest shareholder — for inadvertently stoking those corporate tensions.

But foremost in his mind now is rebuilding his own reputation, which has been trashed since his stunning November 2018 arrest in Japan and indictment on four counts of alleged financial misconduct while head of Nissan.

"The last thing I want is people who have cheated and lied to get away with it," Ghosn said. "I just want to make sure that everybody takes responsibility for what they've done. It's responsibility for what they've done to me and to my family, that's for sure."