Ghosn lawyers file another appeal against detention

Reuters
BLOOMBERG

TOKYO -- Carlos Ghosn's defense lawyers filed their second appeal against his latest detention on Wednesday, Kyodo news reported, as the ousted chairman of Nissan Motor Co. seeks a formal explanation for his re-arrest.

In a highly unusual move, Ghosn was re-arrested on Thursday on fresh allegations that he used company funds to enrich himself by $5 million, after he had been released on bail for 30 days after paying $9 million.

He already has been charged with under-reporting his Nissan salary for a decade and of temporarily transferring personal financial losses to Nissan's books.

