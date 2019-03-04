Ghosn granted bail by Tokyo court after 107 days in jail

TOKYO – The Tokyo District Court has approved bail for indicted former Renault-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who has been held in detention since his Nov. 19 arrest in Japan.

The decision came Tuesday in Japan, following Ghosn’s third attempt to win release. The court set bail at 1 billion yen ($8.9 million).

It was unclear when Ghosn might walk free. Japan’s Nikkei newspaper reported that the Tokyo District Prosecutor’s Office was expected to appeal the decision the same day.

Ghosn’s switched lawyers late last month after his first legal team failed in two attempts to win bail. The court had refused bail citing concerns about flight and evidence tampering.

Ghosn’s new lawyers reapplied for bail last week. In a Monday news conference, attorney Junichiro Hironaka said the new bail application offered stricter conditions, such as limitations on whom he might contact and the implementation of a camera surveillance system.

Hironaka expressed optimism that Ghosn would be released so he could prepare for trial.

Ghosn faces three indictments on allegations of financial misconduct at Nissan and is entering a fourth month in a Tokyo jail following his Nov. 19 arrest.

Ghosn denies all charges. If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Mounting pressure

Approval of Ghosn’s bail comes amid mounting international pressure on Japan and criticism of judicial practices many say are out of step with international norms.

Before indictment, suspects can be held for weeks without charge and subjected to lengthy interrogation by prosecutors in the absence of their attorneys.

The high bar for bail is seen as pressuring confessions from those who maintain their innocence.

Hironaka slammed Japan’s system as one of “hostage justice” and said the country’s handling of Ghosn’s case would affect Japan’s standing in the court of international opinion.

Ghosn's French lawyers also submitted a dossier to the United Nations' human rights office in Geneva that they say shows Ghosn's rights had been violated during detention in Japan.

This story will be updated.