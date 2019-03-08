With Ghosn free on bail, Japan can't look away

Public drama could spill into Nissan boardroom, where he's still a director

REUTERS
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn left jail last week in disguise.

TOKYO — Carlos Ghosn was sent to jail almost four months ago as a dapper, cosmopolitan businessman known for his fine-tailored suits and immaculately coiffed jet-black mane. He came out last week disguised behind glasses and a surgical mask and dressed in humble worker gear with reflective orange safety strips.

Though he has fallen far from grace — some believe he was pushed — the fate of the ousted chairman of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi continues to capture the world's fascination. As the public witnessed last week, that is especially true in Japan, where Ghosn was once portrayed as a sort of foreign superhero, with his own action comic book.

Outside the Tokyo Detention House, as Ghosn prepared to walk onto the streets after coming up, on short notice, with $8.9 million in bail — one of the highest bail amounts in Japanese history — a media melee swirled.

Then the cloak and dagger began.

To offer the indicted auto executive a modicum of privacy from the press as he set off for court-approved housing here, Ghosn walked past a stately black vehicle packed with his belongings to be whisked away in a pint-size Suzuki commercial van with a work ladder on top.

The ruse worked on the waiting TV crews and photographers — but only for a moment.

A fleet of whining motorbikes was soon chasing his comically compact vehicle through the Tokyo streets. A swarm of helicopters circled above, tracking his movements. One of Ghosn's first stops was his lawyer's office, where yet more TV cameras were lying in wait.

By then, he had peeled off the blue worker's hat, eyeglasses and surgical mask that had been part of the smokescreen. And the clearly relieved Ghosn finally cracked a smile. But he looked thinner, and his now-graying hair seemed to cover less of the dome below.

Afterward, TV crews traced Ghosn in a departing Toyota Alphard van to the underground parking of the Conrad Tokyo hotel. A few hours later, in another apparent attempt to throw the press off Ghosn's trail, five identical Alphards emerged from the garage in unison, then split into different directions.

Boardroom brawl?

The over-the-top antics — broadcast live and headlining the evening news — showcase Ghosn still as a larger-than-life personality who now faces an enormous legal battle against Nissan and the Japanese establishment.

Ghosn was released just days before his 65th birthday, Saturday, March 9. With his trial months away, he has lots of ways to keep stirring the pot. He could, for example, try to exercise his right as a Nissan director to resume attending meetings of the board and its shareholders. He may do so with court approval, under his bail conditions.

While he was removed as chairman at Nissan and Mitsubishi shortly after his Nov. 19 arrest and resigned as chairman of Renault in January, he remains on the boards of all three companies.

That raises an awkward scenario of the high-profile Ghosn barging his way back into the building to stage a boardroom battle or shareholder showdown.

Photo
REUTERS
Ghosn’s car is surrounded by journalists. With his trial months away, Ghosn is likely to spend time preparing for the legal grind and telling his side of the story.

That could come as soon as April 8, when Nissan has called an extraordinary shareholder meeting for the express purpose of having shareholders vote Ghosn off the board. Until they do so, Ghosn can keep the seat.

Ghosn technically has a right to attend such a meeting, not only as a director but as one of the company's biggest shareholders. He owned 3.1 million shares of Nissan stock as of June 2017, the last time Nissan publicly disclosed his holdings as required when directors are up for re-election. That made Ghosn, at the time, by far the biggest shareholder of any director. Valued at today's share price, Ghosn's personal investment in the company would be worth about $25.5 million.

A boardroom brawl is potentially incendiary, but not likely. One condition of Ghosn's release prohibits him from direct contact with anyone involved with the three indictments leveled against him over allegations of financial misconduct at Nissan. That includes Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa and a host of other executives.

One of Ghosn's lawyers, Junichiro Hironaka, conceded the conditions of bail were "open to interpretation." One person familiar with the matter said prosecutors would have to consult Nissan's opinion when answering a court petition from Ghosn to attend such meetings.

Another person familiar with the issue said Nissan would "do as much as possible" to prevent Ghosn from attending board or shareholder gatherings. "We're not going to allow it," the person said.

‘Terrible ordeal'

Nobuo Gohara, a former prosecutor now in private practice, said that if Ghosn pushes to participate, the decision will hinge partly on the court's application of presumed innocence. If Ghosn is truly innocent before being proved guilty, the defense will argue he be allowed to attend, Gohara predicted.

But prosecutors probably would respond by raising concerns about the possibility of evidence tampering.

"The defense lawyers and the prosecutors will likely have a clash of arguments over Ghosn's possible attendance at Nissan's board meeting," Gohara said. "This will be a contentious point."

Nissan has simulated countermeasures for various scenarios, another person familiar with the matter said, without giving details.

In the meantime, Ghosn likely will double down on preparing for the legal grind ahead and use his freedom to tell his side of the story.

He already has started. In a statement emailed last week on the eve of his release, Ghosn called his arrest and detention a "terrible ordeal" and expressed thanks to his family and friends for standing by him.

Photo
REUTERS
Ghosn leaves his lawyer’s office, one of his first stops after being detained nearly four months on allegations of financial misdeeds.

"I am innocent and totally committed to vigorously defending myself in a fair trial against these merit-less and unsubstantiated accusations," Ghosn said.

But the onetime globe-trotting industry chief will be kept on a short leash by other bail conditions. According to the Tokyo District Court and Hironaka, Ghosn must live in a court-approved residence and have his movements monitored by camera surveillance. He can't leave Japan, and his Internet access and contact with other people will be restricted.

Prosecutors say the conditions give Ghosn plenty of leeway to plot a legal defense, maybe a little too much.

"We still believe these bail conditions are not effective enough to prevent evidence tampering," Shin Kukimoto, deputy chief prosecutor, said at a briefing after Ghosn's release.

If found guilty, Ghosn faces up to 10 years in prison.

‘Every last bit'

In the first interview after his arrest, Ghosn told the Nikkei newspaper in January that he had "no doubt" his arrest was the result of "plot and treason" by Nissan executives opposed to his plan to merge Nissan and Renault. He said he planned to combine them in a 50-50 holding company. Saikawa said in a late February interview with Japan's Shukan Bunshun magazine that Ghosn's discussions of a merger had nothing to do with the company's investigation into his financial affairs.

A top priority for Ghosn, according to one former Nissan executive who worked closely with him, is restoring the reputation of a renowned career in which he saved Nissan from the brink of bankruptcy and built Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi into the world's largest auto group.

"He will use every last bit of energy, effort and money to fight this," the former executive said. "Restoring his dignity is the most important thing to him."

