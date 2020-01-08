Ghosn details 'plot' to oust him from Nissan, condemns Japan in news conference

Ghosn's attorneys say Nissan unlawfully dispatched employees to invade Ghosn's residences and illegally seize personal property and attorney-client privileged files, while prosecutors did the same with attorney-client privileged notes and legal documents from Ghosn's wife, Carole Ghosn.
Moreover, prosecutors engaged in unfair bias by charging Ghosn, who is non-Japanese, while ignoring admitted wrongdoing by other Nissan executives who are Japanese, the filings allege. Ghosn’s defense team has accused Nissan of not sharing some 6,000 pieces of digital evidence.
Additionally, Ghosn's counsel had argued, his right to a speedy trial was violated because even more than a year after his arrest, he still has no confirmed start date for a trial.
Indeed, Ghosn’s lawyers have said, the prospect of spending another year or two under strict bail conditions in Japan during a protracted trial is one reason he decided to flee.
The bail restrictions not only prohibited him from leaving Japan, but restricted his Internet and phone access, submitted him to video surveillance and forbade contact with his wife.
Japan's defense
Japanese authorities have defended the country’s legal system as fair and said Ghosn bolted from Japan to escape punishment for his alleged crimes.
“Prosecutors indict defendants only when prosecutors conclude that they can establish their case in courts beyond any reasonable doubt,” the Tokyo Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a release. “As a result, Japan has had a history of high conviction rates.”
Ghosn faces four indictments in Japan. The first two are charges of failing to disclose more than $80 million in deferred compensation. The two other counts are breach of trust charges that accuse Ghosn of diverting company money for personal gain.
Ghosn, who denies the entire slate of charges, and had faced up 15 years in prison and a fine of up to 150 million yen ($1.4 million) if convicted on all four counts.
On the first two charges of millions of dollars in unreported compensation, Ghosn’s lawyers have said Nissan's securities filings accurately disclosed Ghosn's actual compensation. They say Nissan never committed to paying deferred pay and Ghosn never received it.
Regarding the first breach of trust allegation, they argue that the financial transactions in question never caused financial loss to Nissan and that Ghosn paid the money back per contract.
Meanwhile, Ghosn’s team has tried to undermine the other accusation, that he siphoned money from Nissan and fed it through business associates in the Middle East in a scheme that allegedly circulated millions of dollars back into the pockets of Ghosn or family members.
Ghosn's defense counters that Nissan paid the parties in question because they were legitimate payments for business services, such as reimbursement for expenses.
Additionally, the disbursements were fully vetted and approved by multiple senior Nissan executives, including former CEO Hiroto Saikawa, in one case, they say. Finally, defense filings say, none of those Nissan funds were transferred for the benefit of Ghosn or his family.