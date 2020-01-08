Ghosn details 'plot' to oust him from Nissan, condemns Japan in news conference

BEIRUT – Indicted former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, now an international fugitive after bolting bail in Japan, is telling his side of the story in a news conference, the fallen auto titan’s first since his legal troubles began in 2018.

In an event that began at 8 a.m. ET, Ghosn unleashed a point-by-point attack on the validity of the investigation that culminated in his arrest in Japan.

“I am here to clear my name," he said. "These allegations are untrue and I should never have been arrested in the first place."

Ghosn also criticized his treatment in Japan, where he spent nearly 130 days in solitary confinement as prosecutors repeatedly arrested him on different counts. He also said he was interrogated for as long as eight hours a day without a clear explanation of the charges against him.

“I was brutally taken from my world as I knew it,” the former head of Nissan and Renault SA said, “I was ripped from my family, my friends, from my communities, and from Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi.”

The former executive blasted the Japanese justice system, with its 99 percent conviction rate, as a rigged system in which guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied.

"I felt that I was a hostage in a country that I had served for 17 years," he said. "For 17 years I was considered a role model in Japan."