Ghosn to be indicted on new charges, report says

TOKYO -- Carlos Ghosn will be indicted on a fresh round of charges as Japanese prosecutors pursue their case against the former Nissan chairman, broadcaster NHK reported.

Prosecutors will indict Ghosn as soon as Monday on new charges of aggravated breach of trust, the national broadcaster said without identifying sources.

Monday is the deadline for Ghosn's current detention period.

The charges are related to activities in the Middle East that funneled Nissan’s money for Ghosn’s personal gain, NHK said on Friday.

Ghosn, who was arrested for the first time in November, is being held in a Tokyo jail. He briefly won his freedom on bail in March, but was arrested and jailed again on new allegations of sending millions of dollars from Nissan money to accounts he controlled.

A new indictment will keep Ghosn detained for longer.

The former chairman of Nissan and alliance partners Renault and Mitsubishi Motors has denied the allegations as well as previously filed charges accusing him of falsifying financial information and breach of trust.

Another lengthy stay in prison, with limited access to his lawyers, could make it harder for Ghosn to prepare for a trial that may start later this year or next year.