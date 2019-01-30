Ghosn accuses Nissan execs of 'plot' to thwart Renault plan

TOKYO — Carlos Ghosn said his detention in Japan for alleged financial misconduct is the result of "plot and treason" by Nissan executives opposed to his plan for deeper integration with Renault.

Speaking to the Nikkei newspaper in his first media interview since his arrest on Nov. 19, Ghosn claimed that certain people had "distorted reality" for the purpose of "getting rid of him."

In response, a Nissan spokesman said Wednesday that Saikawa has already categorically refuted the notion of a coup.

Ghosn told the Nikkei that there was a plan to integrate Renault, Nissan and their third alliance partner, Mitsubishi Motors. He said the plan had been discussed with Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa in September. Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors would have "autonomy under one holding company," Ghosn said.

Ghosn was allowed to speak to Nikkei for 20 minutes at the Tokyo Detention House, where he is kept in a small cell following his arrest at Tokyo airport. He has been indicted for allegedly understating his income at Nissan and transferring personal trading losses to the company.

Ghosn said accusations by both Nissan and Mitsubishi that he received nearly 8 million euros ($9.14 million) in improper payments through a Dutch-based joint venture of the two automakers were "a distortion of reality."

He said his luxury residences bought by Nissan in Rio de Janeiro and Beirut were approved by the company's legal department. Nissan has said it was not aware that it had paid for many of Ghosn's properties.

Ghosn denied accusations of improper payments to a company run by a Saudi businessman, saying the payment had been approved by a Nissan executive.

Ghosn also denied that his tenure at Nissan had been a "dictatorship."

"People translated strong leadership to dictator, to distort reality" for the "purpose of getting rid of me," he said.

Ghosn told the Nikkei that his health was fine, and that he would not flee if freed on bail.

Ghosn stepped down as chairman and CEO of Renault last week, two months after Nissan stripped him of his roles. Renault named Michelin CEO Jean-Dominique Senard as its chairman last week. Nissan has yet to name a new chairman.

While both companies repeatedly say they are committed to the partnership, Nissan has long been unhappy about what it considers to be an outsized French role in the alliance. Renault owns about 43 percent of Nissan with voting rights, while Nissan has a 15 percent nonvoting stake in Renault.

Ghosn has been denied bail repeatedly after prosecutors argued he is a flight risk. His lawyers say he could stay in custody until a trial that may be six months away.

Ghosn's arrest has clouded the outlook for closer ties between Nissan and Renault. Nissan's Saikawa has said it was not the time to discuss revising the partners' complex capital ties.

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that Saikawa plans to hold his first face-to-face discussion with Renault's Senard on the sidelines of an alliance meeting in the Netherlands on Thursday.

Reuters and Bloomberg contributed to this report.