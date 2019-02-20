German prosecutors start penalty proceedings against Daimler in diesel probe

BERLIN -- German prosecutors in Stuttgart, Germany, have opened penalty proceedings against Daimler linked to suspected manipulation of diesel cars.

Investigators are examining whether Daimler executives have neglected their legal duties, the prosecutors' office said on Wednesday.

A Daimler spokeswoman said the company was fully cooperating with the authorities.

Last year Daimler was ordered to recall 774,000 vehicles in Europe after German regulators found unapproved software functions in Euro 6 diesel engines in Mercedes models including Vito vans, GLC crossovers and C-class sedans.