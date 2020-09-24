German court opens criminal proceeedings against former VW CEO Winterkorn

Reuters

Former VW Group CEO Martin Winterkorn denies charges connected with VW's diesel scandal.

FRANKFURT -- A German court on Thursday opened proceedings against former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn, examining whether he is guilty of market manipulation as part of an emissions scandal.

Winterkorn and other VW executives face charges for their role in allowing diesel cars with excessive pollution levels to be sold, and for failing to inform investors about the extend of the emissions fraud.

VW has paid out more than 30 billion euros ($35 billion) in fines and penalties for emissions cheating, which was uncovered by U.S. authorities in September 2015.

The court in Brunswick in VW's home state of Lower Saxony, Germany, is examining whether VW had a duty to inform investors earlier about the extent of potential fines. VW for its part has said the extent of the fines were not forseeable.

A lawyer for Winterkorn could not immediately be reached for comment but has previously denied the charges.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Eight more VW employees charged in diesel scandal
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Eight more VW employees charged in diesel scandal
Eight more VW employees charged in diesel scandal
Porsche's new U.S. CEO steps into a growth story
Porsche's new U.S. CEO steps into a growth story
Judge narrows Tesla lawsuit against former employee, dismisses defamation counterclaim
Judge narrows Tesla lawsuit against former employee, dismisses defamation counterclaim
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-21-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters