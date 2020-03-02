Genesis names former Toyota, Scion manager Jeri Yoshizu new marketing chief

Genesis Motor America appointed former Toyota and Scion marketer Jeri Yoshizu as its executive director for marketing and communications, effective immediately.

Yoshizu will be in charge of overseeing all of the Genesis brand's marketing and communications in the U.S. She started Monday and reports to North American CEO Mark Del Rosso.

"From my time working together with Jeri at Toyota, I know her to be a pure marketer and consider her to be the personification of the 'Young Luxury' direction we're taking the brand," Del Rosso said in a statement.

U.S. sales at Genesis rose 106 percent to 21,233 last year.

Most recently, Yoshizu was director of global marketing for audio firm House of Marley/Sol Republic. She previously spent 15 years in marketing jobs at the Toyota and Scion brands, starting in 1999, according to her Linkedin profile.

Yoshizu also runs the Instagram account @ThreeCorgis with 171,000 followers. It features the antics of her dogs Cupcake, Wolfgang and Angus, often in seasonal costumes.