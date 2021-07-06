Genesis N.A. chief Del Rosso takes personal leave

LOS ANGELES — Genesis Motor North America CEO Mark Del Rosso has taken a leave of absence as of July 1, the automaker told Automotive News.

Jose Muñoz, CEO of Hyundai Motor North America, will serve as the interim Genesis chief during Del Rosso's absence.

Genesis did not provide details about Del Rosso's leave, other than saying it is for a personal matter. The company did not give a time frame for the length of his absence.

The Genesis executive took over the North America helm in October 2019. He previously held senior positions at Audi of America and Bentley's Americas division.

Genesis has been on a roll under Del Rosso.

The brand reported its best-ever U.S. sales in June on the recent launches of its first two crossovers, the GV70 and GV80. Sales at the luxury line nearly tripled compared with June 2020. In the first half of the year, deliveries more than doubled to 19,298.

Tedros Mengiste, executive director of sales operations at Genesis Motor North America, told Automotive News in mid-June that the brand has been boosted by its crossover launches and through efforts to maintain adequate vehicle inventory through the ongoing semiconductor crisis.