GM awarded CEO Mary Barra a 23% pay bump in 2021

Barra received $29.1 million in total compensation during her eighth year leading General Motors.

DETROIT — General Motors awarded CEO Mary Barra $29.1 million in total compensation last year, up 23 percent from 2020.

Last year was Barra's eighth year leading GM. Her compensation, disclosed Friday in the automaker's annual proxy statement, includes a base salary of $2.1 million, up 5.3 percent; $14.6 million in stock awards, up 11 percent; $3.9 million in option awards, up 5 percent; and $7.6 million in nonequity incentive plan compensation, more than double the amount she received in 2020.

GM has begun to consider North America electric vehicle volume, rollout timing and quality as it sets long-term compensation for executives, Barra said this week. For 2022, the EV metrics make up 15 percent of GM executives' performance measures. Adjusted pretax profit margin and relative total shareholder return account for 30 percent each, and stock options determine 25 percent.

Barra's compensation was worth about $6 million more than the package given to Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley, but she also chairs GM's board. Farley nearly doubled his compensation to $22.8 million last year, his first full year as CEO.

GM's 2021 adjusted earnings before taxes rose 47 percent to $14.3 billion, as revenue increased 3.7 percent to $127 billion. Adjusted automotive free cash flow was about flat at $2.6 billion.

Other executive compensation:
  • President Mark Reuss received $12.5 million, up 26 percent.
  • Paul Jacobson, in his first full year as CFO, $9.6 million.
  • Doug Parks, executive vice president of global product development, purchasing and supply chain, received $8.8 million, up 31 percent.
  • North America President Steve Carlisle received $9 million, up 43 percent.
Board retirement

Jane Mendillo, retired CEO of Harvard Management Co., plans to retire from GM's board following the automaker's annual meeting on June 13. Mendillo has been on GM's board since 2016.

"The board is grateful for Jane's invaluable service and significant contributions to GM over the past six years — particularly her insights that helped guide the development of our capital allocation strategy and accelerate the company's EV future," Barra said in the proxy statement.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
How Lucid Group's CEO pocketed more than $260 million last year
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Lucid
How Lucid Group's CEO pocketed more than $260 million last year
Elon Musk
Musk unloads $4 billion worth of Tesla stock
Elon Musk
Musk beats claims by investors that SolarCity deal was improper
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-25-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive