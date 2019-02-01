Geely poaches designer Wayne Burgess from Jaguar to lead U.K. team

GEELY

Wayne Burgess will lead a team of 100 designers and support staff from a new facility to be opened in Coventry, England.

Veteran Jaguar designer Wayne Burgess, one of the candidates to eventually replace Jaguar design director Ian Callum, has left Jaguar Land Rover and joined Geely Auto Group.

Burgess, who spent the last 17 years at Jaguar in several senior management roles and had a hand in helping shape such key vehicles as the F-Type sports car and the F-Pace, Jaguar's first utility vehicle, will be head of design and vice president of Geely Design UK, a newly established unit of the Chinese automaker.

Geely, in a statement Friday, said Burgess will lead a team of 100 designers and support staff from a new facility to be opened in Coventry, what was once Britain's Detroit. Now, the city is more a center for automotive design and engineering rather than a manufacturing base. The team Burgess will lead will work on projects for Geely's brands, which include Volvo, Lotus sports cars, Lynk & CO and Proton, the brand of inexpensive cars made in Malaysia.

Wayne Burgess resume
  • 1988-1992: Coventry University, bachelor of arts in industrial design and transportation
  • 1992-1995: LTI Carbodies, senior designer
  • 1995-1997: Omni Design, design manager
  • 1997-1999: Jaguar Land Rover, principal designer
  • 1999-2001: Aston Martin Lagonda, senior design manager
  • 2001–2018: Jaguar Land Rover, chief designer and design director

The Coventry studio joins others in Shanghai; Gothenburg, Sweden; Barcelona, Spain; and Los Angeles. It is the latest in a growing global network of Geely design centers.

"The addition of Geely Design UK showcases Geely's commitment to the UK and also shows Britain's leading position in the areas of creativity and design. Wayne brings with him a wealth of experience in premium car design which will help us develop our brands," Peter Horbury, executive vice president of design for Geely Auto Group, said in a statement.

Callum, 64, has led Jaguar design for 20 years. Burgess, whose latest assignment at Jaguar was as production studio director and SVO Projects at Jaguar, played a key role in shaping the sleek Jaguar I-Pace electric crossover. When Callum wasn't available to introduce new vehicles to media at launch events, it was a role Burgess often accepted.

