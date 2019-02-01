Geely poaches designer Wayne Burgess from Jaguar to lead U.K. team

Veteran Jaguar designer Wayne Burgess, one of the candidates to eventually replace Jaguar design director Ian Callum, has left Jaguar Land Rover and joined Geely Auto Group.

Burgess, who spent the last 17 years at Jaguar in several senior management roles and had a hand in helping shape such key vehicles as the F-Type sports car and the F-Pace, Jaguar's first utility vehicle, will be head of design and vice president of Geely Design UK, a newly established unit of the Chinese automaker.