Geely poaches designer Wayne Burgess from Jaguar to lead U.K. team

Veteran Jaguar designer Wayne Burgess, one of the candidates to eventually replace Jaguar design director Ian Callum, has left Jaguar Land Rover and joined Geely Auto Group.
Burgess, who spent the last 17 years at Jaguar in several senior management roles and had a hand in helping shape such key vehicles as the F-Type sports car and the F-Pace, Jaguar's first utility vehicle, will be head of design and vice president of Geely Design UK, a newly established unit of the Chinese automaker.
Geely, in a statement Friday, said Burgess will lead a team of 100 designers and support staff from a new facility to be opened in Coventry, what was once Britain's Detroit. Now, the city is more a center for automotive design and engineering rather than a manufacturing base. The team Burgess will lead will work on projects for Geely's brands, which include Volvo, Lotus sports cars, Lynk & CO and Proton, the brand of inexpensive cars made in Malaysia.