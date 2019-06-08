France ready to cut Renault stake to support Nissan ties, report says

PARIS -- France is ready to cut its stake in Renault to consolidate the automaker's partnership with Nissan, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

Paris might consider reducing its stake if it led to a "more solid" alliance between the Japanese and French automakers, Le Maire said in an interview with French news agency AFP at the Group of 20 finance ministers meeting in Fukuoka, Japan.

"We can reduce the state's stake in Renault's capital. This is not a problem as long as, at the end of the process, we have a more solid auto sector and a more solid alliance between the two great car manufacturers Nissan and Renault," he told AFP.

Le Maire had earlier said the French government was open to tie-ups involving Renault as long as French industrial interests were protected, and would consider any Renault deal with Fiat Chrysler Automobiiles that respected Renault's alliance with Nissan.

Fiat Chrysler on Thursday abruptly withdrew its offer to combine with Renault after the French automaker’s board -- on the brink of approving the deal -- postponed a decision for a second time. France had made a sudden request for deliberations to be postponed for talks with Nissan.

The French government had welcomed the merger plan, but overplayed its hand by pushing for a series of guarantees and concessions that eventually exhausted the patience of FCA, sources told Reuters.

Le Maire said Renault should concentrate on forging closer links with Nissan before seeking other alliances.

Renault and Nissan were not immediately available to respond to a request seeking comment.

France is Renault's biggest shareholder with a 15 percent stake and the most important voice on the board.

Bloomberg contributed to this report