France expects Renault to name new CEO in a few days

BENOIT VAN OVERSTRAETEN
Reuters
Renault logo new rtrs gd web.jpg

PARIS -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday he expected Renault to name its new CEO in a few days.

Luca de Meo, who stepped down as the head of Volkswagen Group's Seat brand last week, is seen as a frontrunner for the job, although a stringent non-compete clause in his contract with VW Group may prove a hurdle, sources have told Reuters.

Renault's board ousted Thierry Bollore, a Ghosn-era appointee, as CEO in October.  The automaker's finance chief, Clotilde Delbos, is interim CEO.

Le Maire also said on French CNews TV that media reports that some Nissan executives wanted to break up the alliance with Renault were "malicious."

The French government is Renault's largest shareholder with a 15 percent stake.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 12-16-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters