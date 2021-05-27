Former Waymo finance chief Dwyer joins Rivian

Rivian is seen as a front-runner in a dense field of EV startups trying to take on incumbent Tesla Inc. The company has raised more than $8 billion from investors including Amazon, Ford Motor Co., T Rowe Price and Fidelity. Earlier this year, Rivian hired Claire McDonough from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as CFO. The automaker is eyeing an IPO later this year at a valuation of about $50 billion or more, Bloomberg has reported.

Rivian didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Dwyer is one of a wave of senior departures from Waymo this year. In April, CEO John Krafcik resigned for personal reasons and was replaced by co-CEOs Tekedra Mawakana and Dmitri Dolgov. Investor relations chief Sherry House left to join EV maker Lucid Motors Inc. as CFO.

Waymo, long viewed as the leader among autonomous-driving startups, is seeking to raise as much as $4 billion from outside investors and also considering an IPO, Bloomberg reported last week, citing people familiar with the plans.

Rivian is on track to start production and deliveries of a battery-electric pickup capable of doing more than 300 miles on a single charge in June, and has an order from Amazon for 100,000 electric delivery vans. The e-commerce giant has said it expects 10,000 of the vans to be on roads making deliveries by 2022.