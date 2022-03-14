Former Unifor President Jerry Dias was being investigated by union before retirement

Former Unifor National President Jerry Dias was under investigation for an alleged breach of the union’s constitution prior to his retirement March 11.

According to a statement from the union Monday, Unifor Secretary-Treasurer Lana Payne received a written complaint about Dias on Jan. 26 and initiated an independent external investigation.

Dias, who had served 8 1/2 years as Unifor's national president, went on medical leave Feb. 6, before informing the Unifor National Executive Board of his immediate retirement March 11. The union officially announced his retirement Sunday, with no mention on the ongoing investigation.

Unifor would not provide details or the nature of the complaint.

Dias, when reached by Automotive News on Monday, declined to comment on the matter.

Unifor’s National Executive Board is scheduled to meet March 21 to discuss the ongoing investigation.

This report will be updated,