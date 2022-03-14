Former Unifor President Jerry Dias was being investigated by union before retirement

Unifor Secretary-Treasurer Lana Payne received a written complaint about Dias on Jan. 26

Greg Layson

Former Unifor President Jerry Dias

Former Unifor National President Jerry Dias was under investigation for an alleged breach of the union’s constitution prior to his retirement March 11.

According to a statement from the union Monday, Unifor Secretary-Treasurer Lana Payne received a written complaint about Dias on Jan. 26 and initiated an independent external investigation. 

Dias, who had served 8 1/2 years as Unifor's national president, went on medical leave Feb. 6, before informing the Unifor National Executive Board of his immediate retirement March 11. The union officially announced his retirement Sunday, with no mention on the ongoing investigation. 

Unifor would not provide details or the nature of the complaint.

Dias, when reached by Automotive News on Monday, declined to comment on the matter.

Unifor’s National Executive Board is scheduled to meet March 21 to discuss the ongoing investigation. 

This report will be updated,

Related Article
Unifor President Jerry Dias retires immediately, citing health
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Highlights from the latest Daily Drive podcasts, March 4-9
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Highlights from the latest Daily Drive podcasts, March 4-9
The price for the 22,000-square-foot Fisher mansion in Detroit was a record $4.9 million.
Mansion goes to another Detroit 3 exec
Jerry Dias_bloomberg.jpg
Unifor President Jerry Dias retires immediately, citing health
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-14-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive