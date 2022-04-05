Former Unifor president Jerry Dias being investigated by Toronto police

Unifor alleges Jerry Dias accepted $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid tests, leading to an internal investigation, followed by his retirement

Dias retired after 8 ½ years as Unifor president March 11, citing ongoing medical problems.

The Toronto Police Service says its Financial Crimes Unit is investigating former Unifor President Jerry Dias after the union handed over money he allegedly accepted from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits he promoted to members.

"The investigation is in its preliminary stages and we would not comment on specifics at this time, as to not compromise the investigation," Police spokesperson Laura Brabant said in an email to The Canadian Press.

Unifor said on Monday that it turned over to the Toronto Police Service the money the union says was given by a third party to Dias and led to an investigation into his conduct. Unifor has refused to name the supplier and Dias committed to enter a rehabilitation facility in the wake of the incident.

Dias allegedly accepted $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he, or staff under his direction, had promoted to various Unifor employers in December 2021 and January 2022.

On March 14, Unifor disclosed an ongoing “independent external investigation” into the former president for an alleged breach of its constitution. At the time, it shared no details about the nature of the allegation, but said the investigation started Jan. 26, with Dias being notified of it Jan. 29.

Unifor handed the money over to police April 4.

“It will now be for Toronto Police to decide whether to investigate any matter connected to that money, and Unifor has no role in that decision,” the union said in a statement. “Unifor is not making further public comment on this matter at this time.”

The Toronto Police Service wasn’t immediately available for comment.

It’s alleged that Dias gave a Unifor employee half of the $50,000 he is said to have accepted, telling the employee that it had come from the supplier. That member turned the money into the union, triggering an investigation. The union says the incident did not involve any Unifor finances.

Unifor says that an independent, external investigator determined that “on a balance of probabilities the interaction with the supplier breached  Article 4, Code of Ethics and Democratic Practices, of the Unifor Constitution.”

Based on the findings, Dias now stands charged with violating the Unifor Constitution. 

As outlined in the union’s constitution, a hearing will be held before the National Executive Board (NEB) where Dias will be provided the opportunity to present information and arguments concerning the charge. 

Dias retired after 8 ½ years as Unifor president March 11, citing ongoing medical problems. He was already on leave from the union’s top job, having stepped away to deal with health issues Feb. 6.

Dias on March 23, he told Automotive News Canada he would be entering rehabilitation for an addiction to painkillers and alcohol, which he said he used to cope with a sciatic nerve problem, and would not be making further statements.

The Canadian Press contributed to this report.

