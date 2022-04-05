Former Unifor president Jerry Dias being investigated by Toronto police

The Toronto Police Service says its Financial Crimes Unit is investigating former Unifor President Jerry Dias after the union handed over money he allegedly accepted from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits he promoted to members.

"The investigation is in its preliminary stages and we would not comment on specifics at this time, as to not compromise the investigation," Police spokesperson Laura Brabant said in an email to The Canadian Press.

Unifor said on Monday that it turned over to the Toronto Police Service the money the union says was given by a third party to Dias and led to an investigation into his conduct. Unifor has refused to name the supplier and Dias committed to enter a rehabilitation facility in the wake of the incident.

Dias allegedly accepted $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he, or staff under his direction, had promoted to various Unifor employers in December 2021 and January 2022.

On March 14, Unifor disclosed an ongoing “independent external investigation” into the former president for an alleged breach of its constitution. At the time, it shared no details about the nature of the allegation, but said the investigation started Jan. 26, with Dias being notified of it Jan. 29.