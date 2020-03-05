Former UAW chief charged in corruption probe, expected to plead guilty

DETROIT — Federal prosecutors Thursday charged Gary Jones with stealing more than $1 million from the UAW membership he pledged to serve as president, an unprecedented abuse-of-power allegation for a union that has fought for workers’ rights throughout its 84-year-history.

Jones becomes the 14th person charged in connection with the years-long corruption probe that has uncovered a wide-ranging conspiracy to steal union funds and spend them on expensive champagne, cigars, golf clubs and other luxuries. The scandal has snared two retired vice presidents in addition to a onetime top negotiator at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Jones was charged in a criminal information, indicating that he is expected to plead guilty.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider plans to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Detroit. Several top officials from the U.S. Department of Justice and other agencies are set to appear.

“All UAW members including the UAW leadership are and should be angry about the charges of former UAW member Gary Jones and his alleged actions," the UAW said in a statement. "This is a violation of trust, a violation of the sacred management of union dues, and goes against everything we believe in as a Union. Jones and all who betrayed the trust of our union should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, with no exceptions."

The union statement said that nobody referred to in the Jones case, "whether by name or by alias, is a current UAW official, board member, or employee."