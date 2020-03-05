Former UAW chief charged in corruption probe, expected to plead guilty

Gary Jones has been implicated in a widening corruption probe of the UAW that so far has resulted in 12 charges and 10 guilty pleas.
REUTERS

Jones is the 14th person charged in the ongoing investigation. To date, 13 people have pleaded guilty. 

DETROIT — Federal prosecutors Thursday charged Gary Jones with stealing more than $1 million from the UAW membership he pledged to serve as president, an unprecedented abuse-of-power allegation for a union that has fought for workers’ rights throughout its 84-year-history.

Jones becomes the 14th person charged in connection with the years-long corruption probe that has uncovered a wide-ranging conspiracy to steal union funds and spend them on expensive champagne, cigars, golf clubs and other luxuries. The scandal has snared two retired vice presidents in addition to a onetime top negotiator at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Jones was charged in a criminal information, indicating that he is expected to plead guilty. 

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider plans to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Detroit. Several top officials from the U.S. Department of Justice and other agencies are set to appear. 

“All UAW members including the UAW leadership are and should be angry about the charges of former UAW member Gary Jones and his alleged actions," the UAW said in a statement. "This is a violation of trust, a violation of the sacred management of union dues, and goes against everything we believe in as a Union. Jones and all who betrayed the trust of our union should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, with no exceptions."

The union statement said that nobody referred to in the Jones case, "whether by name or by alias, is a current UAW official, board member, or employee."

UAW ScandalUAW scandal timeline and key figures: In charges filed since July 2017, federal prosecutors have revealed that millions of dollars intended to train workers was instead spent by some UAW leaders on assorted luxuries. The charges have exposed fraud within the massive U.S. auto manufacturing union. Will this scandal spread? Here is a timeline and our list of key players.
'Multifaceted scheme'

Prosecutors said Jones, along with aide Edward “Nick” Robinson, former regional director Vance Pearson and others were “involved in a multifaceted scheme to embezzle funds from the UAW.” Robinson and Pearson have pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges and await sentencing. 

Among the abuses, prosecutors allege that Robinson supplied about $60,000 to Jones that included $15,000 improperly taken from the UAW Labor Employment Training Corporation. From 2010 through 2017, Jones deposited a portion of the money he received from Robinson into one of his personal accounts, according to the charges against him.

In 2015, the feds allege Jones ordered more than $13,000 worth of cigars from Gary’s Sales company in Arizona “in large part” for the use of UAW Official B, who The Detroit News has identified as former UAW President Dennis Williams.

The purchase included 12 boxes of Ashton Double Magnum cigars, worth $268 per box, and Ashton Monarch Tubos cigars, worth $274 per box.

In 2017, the feds allege that Jones, Pearson, Robinson and others spent $539,608 on multiple golf resorts and hotels. They also spent more than $290,000 on condominiums, lavish restaurants, golf green fees, cigars, spa services, clothing, musicals, amusement park tickets and other luxuries.

Download Headline
Jones information >
Resignation

Jones resigned from the union in November as the investigators zeroed in on him. Rory Gamble, former vice president of the UAW-Ford department, was named his successor as the union’s president and has implemented a series of ethics reforms aimed at rooting out corruption. 

The Detroit News first reported in September, when Pearson was charged, that Jones and Williams were among the unnamed officials described as conspiring with Pearson. The charges said Pearson and other UAW leaders misused hundreds of thousands of dollars on lengthy vacations in California, golf clubs, lavish meals, cigars and $440 bottles of champagne.

The feds raided the home of Jones, Williams and other officials in August. Williams has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

A UAW spokesman at the time said there was “absolutely no need for search warrants to be used by the government,” saying union leaders “have always fully cooperated with the government investigators in this matter.”

‘UAW Official A’

In early November, Jones took a paid leave of absence after prosecutors accused a former top aide and six other officials of embezzling $1.5 million in union funds and filing false expense reports to conceal the wrongdoing.

Robinson, who was head of a UAW regional community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. He pleaded guilty earlier this week and is scheduled for sentencing in June. 

The Robinson complaint included a number of potentially incriminating details about UAW Official A, which The Detroit News had identified as Jones. 

According to the complaint, Official A told Robinson “in or about” late 2017 they needed to “halt the cash embezzlement portion of the conspiracy because of the ongoing federal criminal investigation of the United Auto Workers union and because of a new UAW position being taken by UAW Official A.”

That was around the time the UAW’s administrative caucus selected Jones as their choice for president. He ascended to the role in June 2018.

Official A also promised to “take care of” a relative of Robinson with a “sham job” if Robinson agreed to take sole responsibility for a portion of the embezzlement, according to the complaint. Prosecutors also said Official A told Robinson in May 2019 that he wished they “burned the records” related to the embezzlement scheme.

Pearson later told Robinson he’d get him a “burner phone” to avoid a federal wiretap and that he should “get rid of” any incriminating evidence.

The complaint also notes that UAW Official A was in possession of more than $32,000 in cash at his home on Aug. 28. Jones’ home was raided that day, along with the homes of other UAW officials, and media reports quoted witnesses saying they saw investigators counting cash. 

Media-averse

In the statement released Thursday, the UAW said Gamble and the union's executive board removed Jones from office and forced "his expulsion from the UAW.  Action has been taken against other former UAW staff and officials who have violated Union policies or laws," the statement said.

Jones, a certified public accountant who lives in O’Fallon, Mo., near St. Louis, became a UAW member when he was hired at a now-shuttered Ford glass plant in Broken Arrow, Okla., in 1975. He joined the UAW International staff in 1990 and was assigned to the union’s accounting department. He later became its chief accountant.

Jones was chosen as director of UAW Region 5, headquartered in Hazelwood, Mo., also near St. Louis, during a special election in October 2012. He was re-elected to that position in June 2014.

As the UAW’s president, he typically shunned the media, discontinuing the quarterly press conferences that Williams had instituted. During a press conference at the union’s special bargaining convention in March, Jones read a short, prepared statement to the media before leaving his spokesman to answer questions. 

As the corruption probe intensified, Jones further withdrew from the public spotlight. The Labor Day parade in Detroit during a UAW contract year is typically marked by a speech from the president. Jones, however, marched only half of the parade route before leaving without speaking to media or his membership. A spokesman later said he went to attend other unidentified events.

During the early days of the 2019 contract negotiations, he opted to send his spokesman to meet with the media and did not appear at press conferences announcing the strike against General Motors, or tentative deals with either GM or Ford. During the GM strike, he was not publicly spotted at the picket lines; when politicians came for photo opportunities, the union chose to send regional directors instead.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-2-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 2-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters