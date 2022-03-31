Nissan exec Greg Kelly's trial may be over, but the legal cases live on

Internally at Nissan, executives and employees say they simply want to put the Ghosn saga to rest. In a show of solidarity, the three global alliance partners, Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi, jointly announced plans in January to invest $26 billion in electric vehicle development. Leaders also talked big about their improved relations in the wake of the fractious Ghosn upheaval.

"We are demonstrating clearly that the ties are extremely strong. I think today that they are, in effect, unbreakable," Alliance Operating Board Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said then.

But Nissan breathed new life into the saga with its latest lawsuit against Kelly. It came to light in March that the automaker had filed its civil suit against the former director in Yokohama District Court on Jan. 19.

"Nissan has already expressed its basic policy to seek accountability concerning the misconduct by the former chairman and others," Nissan said of the lawsuit. "Since Greg Kelly cooperated in the former chairman's nondisclosure of his compensation as director in Nissan's annual securities reports, Nissan has filed a civil lawsuit against Kelly seeking damages."

If Kelly's guilty verdict sticks, it could jeopardize payout of his Nissan pension. At the same time, overturning the conviction on appeal could make it easier for Kelly to pursue his own countersuit again Nissan, something his legal team says it is considering.

Defense lawyer Yoichi Kitamura is confident in prevailing during the appeals process, given that the lower court has found Kelly not guilty of most allegations — and that the main witness for the guilty count was deemed unreliable in most of his other testimony.

"We are confident we will win the criminal case in the end," Kitamura said. "We have to have a complete victory."