Former NIADA chief to join KAR Global

Former National Independent Automobile Dealers Association CEO Steve Jordan will join KAR Global as executive vice president of dealer sales, the company said Monday. The association announced Friday that Jordan resigned as CEO.

He remains at NIADA in an advisory capacity as part of a 30-day transition period and is to join KAR in September.

Jordan was CEO of NIADA, of Arlington, Texas, for seven years. At KAR, he is to lead the vehicle wholesaling company's dealer sales organization in the U.S. and Canada, with a focus on advancing the company's portfolio of buyer and seller products and services for auto retailers.

"Steve is a true industry leader who understands the full automotive ecosystem, from high-level market and economic trends to the day-to-day challenges of running a dealership," John Hammer, chief commercial officer for KAR, said in a statement Monday. Hammer said Jordan's "broad insight and experience" will help the company stay connected with dealers and his "digital mindset and entrepreneurial spirit are a perfect match" for KAR's strategy and culture.

NIADA has begun searching for Jordan's replacement. Jordan has been with the association, which represents the used automobile industry and more than 38,000 licensed used-vehicle dealers, since 2009, when he was named executive director of the affiliated Florida Independent Automobile Dealers Association. He joined the national association's staff in 2011 as COO.

Under Jordan's leadership, the association strengthened its presence on Capitol Hill by reviving its annual lobbying event in Washington and ramping up its legislative advocacy. He orchestrated two acquisitions that expanded NIADA's dealer 20 Groups and educational programs.

"Through the association, we made an indelible mark on the used vehicle industry by uniting the voice of the independent dealer in common purpose," Jordan said. "Of course I am proud of the numerous association accomplishments over the years, but the many friendships that were created along the way have been the most rewarding."

The National Automobile Dealers Association is also searching for a new chief, following an announcement in May that CEO Peter Welch will retire from the franchised dealer trade group at the end of the year.