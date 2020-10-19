Former GM exec Barry Engle discusses his latest project, Qell

A SPAC essentially has some of the elements of the other asset classes that we've utilized in the past to create value. You have the opportunity to apply the same skills and concepts to really dramatically impact and change the fortune and direction of the company that you're working with and to take a deserving young, growth company and be able to help it get access to the public markets and subsequently to be able to grow and scale.

How well are automakers, including GM, keeping up with startups when it comes to mobility efforts?

The established legacy players — OEMs as well as Tier 1 suppliers — in some cases have been later to the game, which has allowed smaller, more entrepreneurial growth companies to gain position and gain a lot of attention. At the same time, I think that many people, investors, are underestimating the amount of investment and resources and energy that the more established players have put into mobility efforts more recently.

I would caution that on a go-forward basis the competitive dynamic is going to be different, that the traditional OEMs and supply base is not going to be left behind. What will happen is there will be a very interesting balance and interaction between the established players and smaller, more innovative players who combine together and collaborate to achieve success. I don't see it as being an either-or proposition.

How do you sift through all the noise?

There are lots of companies that are trying to bring forward some of these emerging technologies.

Look, not everybody is going to make it. For us, that is one of our biggest challenges: How do we sort through all this and understand who has the best likelihood of success and by virtue of helping and working with them, can we influence the outcome and improve the likelihood of success?

Does COVID change the landscape of next-generation mobility?

Even with the SPAC, we were able to continue to interact with investors, be able raise money. Now, the companies that we're engaging with, we do it differently; so much happens over Zoom. In some ways, it's way more efficient. As it relates to mobility and the companies and what's being developed, the work continues.